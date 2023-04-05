LifeSavers Foundation Awarded Grant by Architectural Firm to Build New Clinic for Underprivileged Women and Children

Non-profit organization, LifeSavers Foundation, reveal new medical clinic under development that will provide free resources to underprivileged women and children.

Dallas, Texas, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSavers Foundation announce a grant from an international architectural firm, for a new clinic offering free care for impoverished women and children. The architectural firm has selected LifeSavers Foundation through their employee service program that offers pro-bono designs. The new clinic is being created to increase support for the underserved population of women and children in poverty in Dallas county.

When children are not given proper medical care during early childhood, studies report a higher mortality rate than those with ready access to health facilities. In response to this issue, LifeSavers Foundation is providing resources for these vulnerable groups and improving their health outcomes by giving them the preventative and primary care that is critical for catching conditions before they become potentially life threatening.

The new LifeSavers Foundation clinic, The Doctor Spot, will be around 2,000 square feet in size with four exam rooms, a workstation for clinical staff, a conference room, counselor’s office, and more. Two exam rooms will be primarily dedicated to children and the remaining two will be for treating women, including sonograms. Counselors will be available for emotional and spiritual support and to provide relevant information on a patient’s choices for medical care, social services evaluations, and other services obtainable through referrals.

With 21.2% of children below five years old living in poverty in Dallas county, and additionally has the second highest number of uninsured children in the nation, as well as a higher than average poverty rate nationally. Access to healthcare is the number one obstacle disadvantaged people face in Dallas county. The clinic will be built in one of the largest food banks in the state of Texas, located in Pleasant Grove, a ‘medical desert’ in South East Dallas, with an expected 8,000 patient visits forecasted per year.

LifeSavers Foundation is a provider of free primary health care for children and women. The organization was created to fulfill the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of disadvantaged communities, so they are more likely to escape the cycle of poverty.

“LifeSavers Foundation wants to reduce the number of circumstances that cause women and children to neglect their health. We want a safe and nurturing environment for all the people we serve. Our new clinic will be a direct way for us to connect with underserved communities and further support them with social issues they’re facing,” says LifeSavers Foundation CEO, Bill Denton.





