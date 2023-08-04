Lifesaving drone being trialled on Cornish beach

A new drone service which could help save lives is being tested at a beach in Cornwall.

The trial is being carried out by the Royal Life Saving Society UK and the RNLI at Crantock Beach near Newquay.

The emergency response drone pilot rescue service can locate and observe people in the sea and send messages to water users via a loudspeaker.

It also had the potential to deploy lifesaving items such as inflatable buoys, project leaders said.

Peter Dawes, RNLI Lifeguard operations manager, said: "The River Gannel that runs through the middle of Crantock Beach makes access across the broad expanse of beach and to the water's edge difficult for our patrol vehicles.

"The drone will allow the lifeguards to undertake rapid observations across a wide area, and the integrated speaker system allows the lifeguards to help inform and give proactive safety advice to the public.

"We welcome the opportunity to be part of the trial and help develop this lifesaving equipment within an operational beach set-up."

