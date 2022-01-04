U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,797.44
    +0.88 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,860.30
    +275.24 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,614.77
    -218.03 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.92
    +21.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +0.97 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0390 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0800
    +0.7440 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,072.27
    -281.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.40
    +5.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Lifescale Analytics and Aerospike to Co-Exhibit at SpaceCom

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics (LSA), a certified Woman-Owned Small Business that provides specialized expertise in data and analytics has partnered with Aerospike as a specialized Certified System Integrator for Aerospike's Real-time Data Platform. The platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifescale Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Lifescale Analytics)

To highlight this dynamic partnership, the two organizations will be exhibiting together, booth #108, during SpaceCom and the 48th Spaceport Summit in Orlando, FL, January 10-12, 2022.

This year SpaceCom is developed in partnership with the 48th Spaceport Summit. SpaceCom connects private and public sectors enabling new, lucrative opportunities in space-earth ventures, advancing the business of space, and protecting our planet.

Aerospike powers real-time applications that thrive at scale, and Lifescale Analytics delivers actionable intelligence and innovative solutions by leveraging data. Together, they make what was previously impossible, possible.

"Lifescale Analytics delivers real-time capabilities to help organizations get the most of their data. By incorporating the Aerospike real-time data platform, clients can enhance their data infrastructure", said Trish Geloso, CEO, LSA. Aerospike's VP, Public Sector Jaci Tomek adds, "We are honored to partner with LSA to integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence, providing enhanced analytic capabilities and cost-effective solutions to further fuel space innovation and mission."

About Lifescale Analytics (LSA)
Formed in 2012, the Lifescale Analytics team has years of experience providing a spectrum of expertise in data, analytics, geospatial, and engineering solutions. Lifescale Analytics take our clients from reactive to proactive with innovative, scalable solutions that allow them to prepare for the future. Through experience and innovation, Lifescale Analytics enable businesses and government agencies to manage and proactively make decisions based on their most significant asset, their data. For more information, please visit http://lifescaleanalytics.com

About Aerospike
The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifescale-analytics-and-aerospike-to-co-exhibit-at-spacecom-301453804.html

SOURCE Lifescale Analytics

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket in 2022

    If you're looking for potential crypto winners in the new year, these should be high on your list.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: AT&T, Verizon Face Delay In Mid-Band Spectrum Roll Out

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Amazon Plays Down Reports It’s Pulling Kindle From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. brushed off media speculation that it was suspending sales of its Kindle e-reader in China, after some of its signature product’s models went out of stock on Chinese platforms.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Anyone who didn't buy Shiba Inu prior to fall 2021 is too late to the party to make those kinds of ginormous gains. If you missed out on Shiba Inu, here's another cryptocurrency to buy now. Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) might seem like a surprising pick as a potential next breakout cryptocurrency at first glance.

  • Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum in 2022?

    Cryptocurrencies are still early in their journey; Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been among the first cryptos to emerge as a "blue chip," mainly due to the broad adoption of its blockchain network, where there are more than 3,000 projects, called decentralized apps (DApps), operating. Ethereum is second only to Bitcoin in market cap. One of 2021's biggest winners is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has been received well by cryptocurrency investors, up more than 12,000% this year.

  • Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500 million

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid $500 million in cash for Siemplify. The deal came after Google made a pledge to U.S. President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Vitalik Buterin Reviews His Past Crypto Predictions and How He Views Them In 2022

    Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin released a Twitter thread with his views and predictions for 2022.

  • What Is Web 3? Here’s How Future Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Explained It in 2014

    With the idea of Web 3 the center of a lively debate, it’s worth revisiting the following post, originally published in 2014 and now a seminal piece in the crypto canon, by Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum who went on to found the Web3 Foundation and create Polkadot and Kusama.

  • Significant Moments That Will Change the Crypto Market in 2022

    The steady performance of the crypto market in 2021 gave major coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the traction it needed to catapult digital currencies into a new direction.

  • Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Are Down Today

    What's hot and what's not in the crypto world can change very quickly; right now, these top tokens are having a tough time gaining momentum.

  • Chinese Companies Listed at Home Surge While Crackdowns Clobber Those Abroad

    Stock markets in China have swelled in valuation, showing how domestic shares have largely been immune from the regulatory assault that has rocked many companies listed abroad.

  • Bitcoin Hashrate Mints New All-Time Highs

    The metric has fully recovered after a plunge in mid-2021 as the Chinese government clamped down on local miners.

  • Polkadot is Ready for a Big 2022

    It seems like Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has been the forgotten cryptocurrency over the past few months as newer blockchains like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) stole the show. While the ~300% return that Polkadot has posted year to date in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at, networks like Terra and Avalanche captured investors' imagination with returns of 100x and 25x year-to-date, respectively. Polkadot's DOT token is also down almost 50% from the all-time high set in November as it sold off with the broader crypto market.

  • China to order cybersecurity reviews for some firms seeking overseas listings

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it will put in force new rules to increase its oversight of plans by Chinese platform firms to list on overseas stock markets in the latest move to tighten its grip on its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the new rules come into effect on Feb. 15 and require platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas. "With stock market listings there is a risk that key information infrastructure, core data, important data or a large amount of personal information could be impacted, controlled or maliciously used by foreign governments," said the CAC in a statement, reiterating a concern flagged in July when the changes were first proposed.

  • Web 3.0 Is Too Complicated

    For a truly decentralized future, we have to resist the temptations of instant user interface gratification via data centers, and extremely simple API integrations.

  • How the metaverse could evolve in 2022?

    ‘NFT’ may have been the Collins Dictionary word of the year, but another concept has made its way into the mainstream consciousness in 2021 – the metaverse.

  • Cosmos-Based Exchange Osmosis Crosses $1B in Locked Value

    Osmosis tokens jumped 13% to a new all time high of $7.78.