LifeSci Communications Bolsters Leadership Team

LifeSci taps award-winning PR executive Tim Bird to lead client services

30-year industry veteran Sarah Wheeler heads medical communications

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Communications (LSC) today announced the appointment of Tim Bird as executive vice president, client services and Sarah Wheeler, senior vice president, medical communications. Bird will lead LifeSci’s growing client roster and expanding team; and Wheeler will help accelerate the growth of the agency’s medical communication services.

“Tim and Sarah’s expertise, perspective, and leadership will be invaluable in expanding our capabilities to assist clients throughout all stages, from preclinical to product commercialization," said Matt Middleman, M.D., founding partner and CEO.

“Little can outmatch Tim and Sarah’s level of success and experience as we continue to strengthen our core businesses of corporate, product and medical communications to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Maggie Helmig, president.

Bird will help navigate the complex commercial environment facing LifeSci’s clients and enhance its track record supporting the advancement of medicines through the clinic and into the hands of prescribers. He brings more than 30 years of experience in brand communications, corporate communications and reputation building. Previously, Bird served as CEO and then chairman of M Booth Health where he led the effort to grow and transform the global organization.

“I have dedicated most of my life’s work to improving health outcomes for patients,” said Bird. “I look forward to helping the LifeSci team champion innovation, shape health policies, and advance new medicines to fill unmet needs and create lasting change in health.”

Appointed in September, Wheeler has already helped expand LSC's medical communication services.

“Scientific innovations occur across disciplines – effectively communicating about them should, too,” said Wheeler. “It’s exciting to leverage our unique heritage in integrated communications to support novel advances for patients.”

Previously, Wheeler was executive vice president at BGB Group. Before that, she spent nearly two decades at WPP’s medical communications agency, International Meetings and Science, and Omnicom's Healthcare Consultancy Group where she led medical and scientific communications teams while working with Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Merck & Co. She also managed the communications efforts for the launch of first-in-class practice-changing therapies, including Ibrance, Tysabri, Talzenna, Zetia and Vytorin.



About LifeSci Communications

LifeSci Communications (LSC) is a global healthcare communications and marketing agency that helps clients deliver on the promise of a healthier world. LSC’s team specializes in understanding the science and medicine behind the world’s most important healthcare innovations. The agency leverages integrated capabilities in public relations, marketing communications, medical communications, social and digital media, and creative communications to build trusted partnerships with clients in the life sciences. LSC is headquartered in New York City, with operations in Boston, Madrid, Geneva, and London. For more information, visit www.lifescicommunications.com . Follow LifeSci Communications on LinkedIn and Twitter .

