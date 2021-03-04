Lifeskills South Florida Announces Video Game and Technology Addiction as 7th Clinical Pathway

The transition of the Greenfield Center program to Lifeskills South Florida will allow clients struggling with technology addiction to benefit from additional treatment options.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of the seventh primary clinical pathway to Lifeskills South Florida ("Lifeskills") for video game and technology addiction. This expansion is spearheaded in partnership with technology addiction pioneer and leading expert Dr. David Greenfield, who is transitioning the Greenfield Center program from Massachusetts to Lifeskills.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

For 30 years, Lifeskills has provided customized, evidence-based treatment for adults struggling with psychiatric, trauma-based, substance use, and process addiction disorders. Recognized as a national center of clinical excellence, Lifeskills is a member of the American Residential Treatment Association (ARTA), certified by the Florida Association of Recovery Residences (FARR), licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA), and is CARF accredited.

Dr. David Greenfield is one of the world's leading voices on process and behavioral addictions, founder and medical director of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, and co-founder of the Greenfield Recovery Center. Additionally, he taught and supervised psychiatry residents at the University Connecticut School of Medicine, and is the author of Virtual Addiction, which rang an early warning bell about technology addiction. As part of this transition, the Greenfield Recovery Center will merge with Lifeskills in Florida to bring additional clinical expertise for co-occurring psychiatric conditions such as mood, ADHD, or anxiety disorders.

"Process and behavioral addictions such as video gaming, screen technologies, or Internet addictions rarely occur without other conditions also being present," said Dr. Greenfield, Co-founder of the Greenfield Recovery Center. "The Lifeskills clinical team is renowned for their expertise in process addiction and the co-occurring conditions I regularly see in tandem with these disorders. This move will allow clients to receive the full spectrum of care needed to expedite their recovery in all areas."

"The partnership with Dr. Greenfield and the Lifeskills' clinical team to bring the best possible care forward to the clients we serve is exceptional," said Klay Weaver, CEO of Lifeskills. "Dr. Greenfield's active and ongoing involvement is a testament to Lifeskills' commitment to ensuring we remain a national clinical leader for the conditions we treat."

"The number of video game and technology addiction cases is on the rise, with the past year's COVID-related lockdowns and subsequent isolation accelerating that trend," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "Combining the evidence-based work of Dr. Greenfield and Lifeskills is a powerful combatant to this trend and will allow those struggling with process addiction and co-occurring disorders to find relief and recovery."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

