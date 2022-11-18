LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), an integrated, whole-person-wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, announced today that it intends to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, at 8:35 AM ET, LifeSpeak CFO Mike McKenna will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto. Interested parties can access the live TD presentation webcast through the following link:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/tech2022/d21x69.cfm

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET, LifeSpeak Executive Chair Nolan Bederman will participate in a panel presentation at Stifel Canada's Future of Healthcare Conference being held virtually. Interested parties can access the live panel presentation webcast through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel73/register.aspx?conf=stifel73&page=panel2&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel73/panel2/2331714

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is the leading whole-person-wellbeing platform for employers and other organizations that brings together digital education with human support. Our suite of wellbeing products allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise that scales, meeting each individual wherever they are on their personal wellbeing journeys. As the parent company to LIFT Digital, ALAViDA Health, Torchlight, and Wellbeats, LifeSpeak provides in-depth expertise across mental health, wellness, physical fitness, substance use, and caregiving. With more than 30 years of collective experience working directly with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe, we understand the complexities of addressing wellbeing within organizations, which is why our digital and data-driven approach provides insights that uncover gaps in wellbeing at the organizational level, ultimately enhancing performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

