LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading SaaS- based mental health and total wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, today announced that it will release its first quarter, 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET hosted by:

  • Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman

  • Michael Held, CEO

  • Michael McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS


DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022



TIME:

8:00 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

Toll free at 1.833.950.0062 or 1.833.927.1758



REFERENCE NUMBER:

647064

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3727428/3EA503F1F8E6E8883E17843C7D2EFFC3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link above.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 18+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT session"), ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"), EnCompass Education Solutions ("Torchlight") and Wellbeats Inc. ('Wellbeats). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

