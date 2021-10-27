U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7960
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,918.48
    -3,050.23 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and total wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced today that it intends to release its third quarter, 2021 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a corporate update on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by:

  • Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman

  • Michael Held, CEO

  • Michael McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021



TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

1-226-828-7575 or toll free at 1-833-950-0062



REFERENCE NUMBER:

452313

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3409395/3DE7852C17B20840C4F46EE4E771762B

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link above.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c8039.html

