U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3130
    +0.6360 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,152.04
    +1,546.87 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

LifeStance Health to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LifeStance Health, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

LifeStance Health will host a live earnings conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-660-0230, domestically, or 1-409-217-8218, internationally, and use conference ID 4267376, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance Health call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


CONTACT: Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki VP of Investor Relations investor.relations@lifestance.com Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Director of Public Relations media@lifestance.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • We Might See A Profit From Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Soon

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Is Transocean Ltd (RIG) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Medtronic Stock Is Sliding Because Its Hypertension Treatment Trial Didn’t End Early

    The medical device maker says a clinical study of its renal-denervation system wasn’t stopped early as expected by analysts.

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.