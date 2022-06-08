LifeStance to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

LifeStance Health, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, Danish Qureshi, COO*, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 11:20 a.m. (Pacific time)

Moderated by: Jamie Perse

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

*Note: Danish Qureshi, currently Chief Growth Officer, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and more than 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

