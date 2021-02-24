U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Lifestyle benefits startup Fringe gets a pandemic boost, raises seed round

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Employers today often use perks to attract new talent in the form of discounts and deals, commuter funds, gym memberships, childcare, free lunches and more. But the pandemic has impacted what sort of in-office or other in-person perks employees can access. That's led to booming growth -- and now, a fundraise -- for a startup called Fringe, which offers companies a personalized marketplace of perks that people really want, like Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, DoorDash, Headspace, Talkspace and over 100 other apps.

The idea for Fringe came about from the co-founders' work as financial advisors where they regularly found themselves consulting people who were weighing new job options and their associated benefits.

"Companies are spending a lot money on traditional benefits...$800, $1,000 a month per person. But the perceived value for most employees is relatively small, given the cost," explains Fringe CEO Jordan Peace. "I started thinking about what could [companies] offer employees that would be a pretty low actual cost, but a really high perceived value?"

He landed on the idea of subscription services -- things people use all the time in their daily lives, but sometimes feel just out of reach from a budgetary standpoint.

That's where Fringe comes in.

Employers sign up for access to Fringe's platform at a starting cost of $5 per employee per month. (The rate may decrease for larger organizations.) They then place the dollars they would normally spend on lifestyle benefits into the Fringe accounts of their employees, where they're converted to "points" that can be spent on any of the apps and services.

[vimeo 488622085 w=640 h=354]

Fringe Platform Walkthrough from Fringe on Vimeo.

Today, the marketplace offers a range of benefits, including streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, and Audible, as well as virtual fitness, virtual coaching and wellness, online therapy like Talkspace, food and grocery delivery, like Grubhub, Uber Eats, Instacart, and Shipt, prepackaged meals, childcare like UrbanSitter, and more.

In the U.S., there are 135 services partners to choose from, with another couple hundred that are available overseas.

The startup's business model involves negotiating a discount of anywhere from 10% to up to 60% off these services, which it passes along to the employees through its points back (rebate) system. Initially, it only allowed employees to spend their employer-provided lifestyle benefits dollars on Fringe. But due to user demand, it later opened up to allow employees to spend their own money, too -- a feature they wanted specifically because of the points back.

Fringe first launched in 2019 -- well ahead of the pandemic -- and saw some slow but steady growth. It ended the year with 15 clients, representing a couple of hundred employees in total.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which sent a number of employees to work from home in a radical change to business culture that appears to have lasting impacts.

"After the dust settled from the first few months of COVID, we started getting 10...20 times more inbound interest," Peace says, as companies realized Fringe could be a way to support their employees working from home.

"We were just in the right place at the right time to begin to profit from this changed workplace. And it's not just a 'pandemic perk.' We're going to get past COVID, and we're still going to have two-thirds of people working from home. The workplace has changed," he adds.

Image Credits: Fringe CEO Jordan Peace

By the end of 2020, Fringe had grown its client base to over 70 employers, representing now over 12,000 users on its platform. Today, its pipeline includes companies with between 200 and 2,000 employees -- a sweet spot that allows them to move relatively quickly. This client base often includes tech companies, like car-sharing startup Turo or talent management system Cornerstone OnDemand, for example.

This year, Fringe expects to grow to well over 100,000 users on its platform, and increase its own team's headcount, which is today around 20. It also plans to update its marketplace website to include things like automatic point gifting, charitable giving, new Slack integrations, improved navigation, and more.

As a result of the recent growth, Fringe has raised $2.2 million in new funding, in a round led by Sovereign's Capital, with participation from Felton Group, Manchester Story, the Center for Innovative Technology, and angel investors, including Jaffray Woodriff. As part of this investment, the company also added longtime advisor William Boland, Senior Director of Corporate Development and Strategy at Mission Lane, to its Board of Directors.

With the addition of the new funds, the startup's total raise to date is $4 million.

Fringe believes the advantage of its marketplace is that it can be personalized to the user. Typically, employers determine what benefits to offer by running employee surveys, where the majority wins. That's why many companies today provide perks like backup child care or discounted gym access. But this system discounts the minority's needs -- people who may not have kids or don't want to work out. People who wish they could use their benefits dollars in a different way.

In addition to employee perks, Fringe believes that having so many subscriptions under one roof could present other opportunities further down the line.

Woodriff, for example, sees Fringe's potential as a big data play, in terms of who is signing up for what subscriptions and why.

"But if you think about the fact that you've got a subscription service marketplace...there's more applications to that than just employee benefits," Peace explains. "I'd like our Series A to be to be predicated upon the much greater total addressable market. And so I think we're going to spend the next year to 18 months laying down concrete plans and building the tech to be ready to roll out a couple of different use cases," he says.

  • VCs are chasing Hopin upwards of $5-6B valuation

    Virtual events platform Hopin is hopin’ for a mega valuation. According to multiple sources who spoke with TechCrunch, the company, which was founded in mid-2019, is running around the fundraise circuit and perhaps nearing the end of a fundraise in which it is looking to raise roughly $400 million at a pre-money valuation of $5 billion for its Series C. Two sources implied that the valuation could reach as high as $6 billion, but with greater dilution based on some offered terms the company has received. The deal is in flux, and both the round size and valuation are subject to change.

  • Leah Holland's Pre-Pandemic Tattoo Wins For Worst Timing Ever

    The Kentucky resident declared herself the winner of a TikTok challenge for "dumbest tattoo."

  • Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Reunite And Fans Demand A '13 Going On 30' Sequel

    “Starting a petition for a 13 Going On 30 sequel IMMEDIATELY. We’ll worry about the concept later,” one person wrote.

  • South Africa to spend $712 million on mass vaccination drive

    South Africa plans to spend $712 million to vaccinate some 67% of its 60 million people to control the country's COVID-19 battle and get the economy to rebound from its decline of 7.2% last year. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the vaccination drive will help South Africa's economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa, to rebound by 3.4% this year.

  • Madrid's COVID vaccinated care home residents relish freedom on theatre trip

    Decked out in pearls, 106-year-old Felicisima de la Fuente is thrilled to be on her way to see a show at a Madrid theatre after nearly a year cooped up in a nursing home. "I look so beautiful," she laughed from the minibus whisking her and fellow residents to the performance at the EDP Gran Via theatre. More than 200 residents and workers from nursing homes across the region were treated to the stand-up show by comedian Santi Rodriguez on Wednesday, after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

  • Ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleads guilty to conspiracy tied to failed nuclear project

    Marsh was “not Bernie Madoff,” a federal prosecutor said during a hearing where March pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to hide the failures of a nuclear construction project from investors, regulators and the public.

  • DoD policy pick faces ‘critical’ confirmation hearing, says Reed

    Amid warnings from a top Senate Republican, President Joe Biden’s pick to become Pentagon policy chief, Colin Kahl, faces a make-or-break confirmation hearing next week, according to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed.

  • Covax vaccine-sharing scheme delivers first doses to Ghana

    The vaccine-sharing scheme aims to help poorer countries like Ghana get Covid-19 jabs.

  • Dollar Store Owner Shot 4 Times By Armed Robbers in Bay Area is Walking Again

    An Asian store owner who was shot multiple times in his lower body by a robber inside his shop last week in Vallejo, California is now able to walk again. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot by one of the armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply on Feb. 16 at around 7:20 p.m., NextShark reported.

  • HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Expansion in Asian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will shift billions of dollars of investment to Asia’s faster growing economies as it looks to become the go-to bank for the region’s wealthy.The London-based bank said it would divert capital from its investment bank in Europe and the U.S. to fund the expansion of its Asian businesses. Europe’s largest lender said it would spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to expand its Asian operations, in particular its wealth management arm.“We are going to stop trying to be everything to everyone,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, speaking on a call with analysts. “The new story here is Asia wealth.”The bank said it expected Asia’s share of group capital to rise from about 42% to more than half the total within the next years, a move that is likely to be accompanied by the relocation of several of the company’s top executives from London to Hong Kong.“It’s logical to have more of the management team down there,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fifty percent of our revenues, and the bulk of our profits, now come from Asia and certainly the thrust of our growth aspirations are in Asia.”While earnings beat consensus forecasts, adjusted pretax profit halved, the bank said. Despite the profit slump, HSBC said it would resume paying a dividend of $0.15 after British regulators relaxed a ban intended to preserve capital last year after the virus outbreak.The bank also said it was looking to reduce its “office footprint” by 40% over the next years as more of its staff move to hybrid working arrangements pioneereed during the pandemic.The bank said it was largely sticking to cost cutting plans that will reduce its workforce by about 35,000. HSBC said it shrank staff numbers by 11,000 in 2020 and that more shrinkage was inevitable.Analysts at Jefferies said the strategy looked “a bit dull in our view” and pointed to the lack of anything “concrete” in terms of the future of its retail businesses in France and the U.S.Shares were down 2% at 12:26 p.m. in London. Shares in HSBC had risen as much as 6% in Hong Kong on the back of the announcement before paring gains.The bank’s planned Asian investments include $3.5 billion earmarked for its wealth business, which is expected to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners over the next three to five years. The investment comes at the expense of HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment banking operations.Volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic saw revenue from fixed income trading rise 33% over 2020 to $6.3 billion. But a 2% rise at the equities unit fell well short of its Wall Street rivals, and advisory fees fell 2% to $3.8 billion“We are essentially reducing the amount of capital we have invested in our global banking and markets business globally and reinvesting that capital into wealth and commercial banking,” said Quinn, speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.“Much of our global banking and markets business in the U.S. and Europe were low-return businesses, so you could assume that that capital is coming out of global banking and markets, principally Continental Europe and the U.S., in order to fund the investment in capital we are making into wealth and commercial banking, primarily in Asia, but also in the Middle East.”The bank hopes commercial banking and markets will drive “double-digit growth in profit.” It singled out markets in southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has increasingly forced HSBC to accept criticism from the U.S. and U.K. as a cost of doing business in the region. Quinn was summoned to testify to British lawmakers this month over the lender’s decision to close the accounts of an exiled Hong Kong democracy activist.Expected credit losses last year hit $8.8 billion, as expected at the low end of a previously announced range of $8 billion to $13 billion. HSBC expects them to be materially lower this year.The bank is targeting getting its cost base down to $31 billion or less in 2022 as well as a $100 billion reduction in gross risk-weighted assets. It doesn’t expect to reach a return on average tangible equity target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, but will now target a return of 10% or above in the medium term.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s updated guidance, with a more ambitious, $5-5.5 billion cost-savings target combined with robust across-the-board 4Q results are signs the lender has turned the corner, paving the way for what could be a number of significant analyst upgrades, even after its shares’ 50% rally from 2020’s lows.Jonathan Tyce, BI financials analystThe bank divulged little news on its plans for Europe and the U.S.HSBC said it’s in talks on selling its French retail bank and is likely to post a loss on any divestment. It’s exploring “strategic options” for its U.S. retail franchise and wants to focus on high-net worth clients.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns. Quinn said the U.S. retail bank “could be attractive to buyers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Spending Programs Will Boost Banks, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to benefit from the sovereign wealth fund’s spending spree this year, although low interest rates and a rollback of central bank support may weigh on profits, S&P Global Ratings said.“Mortgage origination will remain buoyant and corporate lending is likely to pick up as Public Investment Fund programs create business for contractors,” the ratings agency said in a report.The sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. Handed $40 billion last year to buy global stocks, the PIF plans to plow the same amount into the domestic economy this year and again in 2022.The kingdom tripled VAT to 15% in July as it endured twin economic shocks from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and turmoil in the oil market. Inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter compared to the same period the previous year due to the residual effect of VAT, the central bank said on Monday.“The Saudi economy will recover in 2021-2022 from the shocks of 2020 as global demand for oil recovers and private consumption increases,” S&P said. “That said, real GDP will not return to 2019 levels until 2022.”S&P also said:“Cost of risk will remain elevated in 2021, despite stronger-than-expected estimates for 2020, as the Saudi Central Bank lifts its forbearance measures. Combined with very low interest rates, this will weigh on banks’ profitability”Credit growth will likely stabilize or reduce slightly in 2021Expects ratings on banks to remain stable in the next 12-24 months.The merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba may create a national champion that could focus on financing large strategic projectsTo view the source of this information click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Cathie Wood Funds Whipsawed Amid Record Outflow, Rate Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s main exchange-traded funds whipsawed on Wednesday as bond yields surged anew and data showed investors pulled a record amount of cash from the firm during this week’s tech selloff.The flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) fluctuated after its worst two-day rout since September. The fund was recently battered by the rapid increase in Treasury yields, which have caused investors to think twice about the priciest corners of the stock market.Both the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) rebounded from earlier losses. Tesla Inc., Wood’s biggest bet at her firm Ark Investment Management, climbed after a four-day selloff. Bitcoin, another favorite, also gained while trading below $50,000.The moves follow data this morning showing investors withdrew an unprecedented $465 million from ARKK on Monday, as well as $202 million from ARKG and $119 million from ARKW -- each a record amount.Worryingly for Wood, there could be worse to come given the one-day delay in reporting flow data. On Tuesday, ARKK more than doubled its trading volume record set just a day earlier.Other top Ark holdings including Roku Inc., Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc. also fell on Wednesday.For now, the outflows are a fraction of Ark’s ETF assets under management, which as of last week amounted to more than $60 billion. Wood told Bloomberg Radio on Tuesday she welcomed the correction, and that she was using it to buy more shares of Tesla.Read more: Cathie Wood Buys the 13% Dip in Tesla as ARKK Slips Again “Assets in ARKK have ballooned in size in 2021 as some momentum investors chased the ETF higher,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research. “Such demand can and often shrinks when losses are incurred. However, even with the outflows the fund remains far larger than it was at year-end, let alone a year ago.”ARKK’s decline and the withdrawals cut assets by about $3 billion from the end of last week to $25.2 billion, the data show.After its stellar run of inflows and triple-digit returns in 2020, bearish bets have been mounting in the ETF. Short interest has risen to the highest on record, at more than 3% of the available shares in the fund, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks rebound on Powell policy remarks, oil gains

    A gauge of global equity markets rebounded in a late-session rally on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calmed fears of rising interest rates that have roiled bonds and helped spur assets linked to expectations of a strong recovery. Yields had jumped to 1.394% on Monday, up from less than 1% at the start of the year, on fears the Fed would crack down on inflationary pressures by boosting borrowing costs.

  • Oil Surges as Investors Bet Commodity Demand to Take Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged as traders and investment banks see global supplies rapidly tightening in response to a vaccination-led recovery this summer.Futures in London jumped 3.7% on Monday, its largest daily gain since early January, as a range of bullish calls and upward revisions to price forecasts boosted optimism over oil demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees Brent reaching $75 a barrel as consumption continues to recover faster than supply from OPEC+ and shale. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley also boosted estimates as it sees oil heading for what may be the tightest quarter since at least 2000.“The market is looking at a more constructive view from a demand perspective and a tighter view from a supply perspective,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “With economies reopening and vaccinations accelerating, the market has to question if there’s enough oil at the moment as we head into peak demand season.”The loss of crude production from the unprecedented polar blast in the U.S. will help further firm oil markets heading into the summer as much of the world emerges from lockdowns, Trafigura Group’s co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Some 40 million barrels of February oil output, largely from the Permian Basin, will not be produced due to the freeze, Luckock said.Global benchmark crude has gained over 25% this year after a January pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen production curbs turbocharged a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs. Brent’s prompt timespread has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling a tighter market and helping to unwind global stockpiles built up during the pandemic. Crude oil stored at sea fell to an 11-month low last week, according to Vortexa, in another sign of dwindling supplies.Joining the chorus of bullish calls on oil, Socar Trading SA sees prices hitting $80 a barrel this year as the glut of excess oil inventories built up in response to the pandemic gets fully drawn down by the summer. Even with Saudi Arabia and Texas producing, “the fear is that in 12 months there will be a shortage,” Socar’s chief trading officer said.Still, the supply picture is far from certain. Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading toward an OPEC+ meeting next week with differing opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April. The kingdom wants to hold output steady, according to delegates, but Moscow is indicating that it still wants to proceed with an increase.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A-Rod Joins Blank-Check Derby to Build the ‘Yankees of SPACs’

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing a deal for the New York Mets baseball team to billionaire Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez has another game he wants to win.The former all-star for the cross-town Yankees has joined the lengthening roster of financiers, executives, politicians, celebrities and athletes who have signed onto special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Rodriguez, whose Slam Corp. began trading Tuesday, will now start scouting for a merger deal to enrich him and his investors.“I have said to myself many, many times, ‘Boy, if I had the capital I would love to buy this company,’” Rodriguez, perhaps better known simply as A-Rod, said in an interview. “Now with the SPAC, the game is our game to win.”A-Rod’s move comes as the surge in blank-check deals has spurred some investors to point to the asset class as the latest example of market froth, amid concern that too many SPACs will be hunting for too few quality companies to take public.Two months into the year, 164 blank-check companies have raised more than $50 billion in initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than half of last year’s all-time record SPAC volume.SPAC SlumpMeanwhile, the IPOX SPAC Index on Tuesday suffered its worst intraday drop since its July 31 launch, while one of the most prominent blank-check companies, Churchill Capital Corp IV, tumbled 40% a day after announcing a deal with Lucid Motors Inc. Still, the Churchill SPAC’s units closed at $38.31 in New York, well above their $10 trust price.Rodriguez and his partners expect Slam to stand out from the accelerating cascade of SPACs partly through his celebrity status combined with his long and tested business record.“George Steinbrenner would have said there’s only one Yankees and I feel like we have an opportunity to build the Yankees of SPACs,” Rodriguez said, referring to the Major League Baseball club’s longtime owner who died in 2010.Slam, a partnership between Rodriguez’s investment firm A-Rod Corp. and hedge fund Antara Capital LP, will focus on acquisition targets in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness and consumer technology sectors, according to its listing documents.Marc Lore, a former Walmart Inc. executive and founder of Jet.com, is a special adviser to Slam.Rodriguez is Slam’s chief executive officer while Antara Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner Himanshu Gulati is chairman. They stressed that they don’t intend to take a professional sports franchise public.“We have gotten multiple emails about sports teams and it’s just not something we’re focused on,” Gulati said. Rather, Slam is looking for a high-growth technology business with a big addressable market.Red Sox MissRedBall Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm that counts Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame as co-president, had held merger talks with the company that owns the Boston Red Sox. Those talks collapsed, though, Bloomberg News reported.Rodriguez, as part of an investment team that included entertainer Jennifer Lopez, similarly took a swing at the New York Mets but missed. Hedge fund manager Cohen won that deal with a bid of more than $2.4 billion that beat his group by $50 million, Rodriguez said.“We took an incredible run at the Mets, we learned a great deal,” Rodriguez said. “I can only do so many things and that’s why Slam is right at the forefront of my time, my energy and my focus. I’m not saying that 10 years from now we wouldn’t revisit sports.”Slam is trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SLAM. The units, comprised of one share and one-fourth of a warrant, closed their first day of trading at $10.51 after being offered at $10 apiece.Kaepernick, ShaqAt least two other SPACs are linked to well-known athletes. Colin Kaepernick, the former National Football League quarterback turned activist, is co-chairman of one, while former National Basketball Association star Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was a strategic adviser to another.Rodriguez has already seen one of his investments, Hims & Hers Health Inc., go public through a SPAC deal last year. He said his A-Rod Corp. has 30 to 35 venture investments and at least six of them are going public this year.“We didn’t partner with Alex because he is an athlete,” said Antara’s Gulati. “I think it’s great because he has great social media, but I partnered with him because he’s a phenomenal businessman.”Rodriguez said he was watching the market closely including Tuesday’s SPAC slump. “One of my mentors, Mr. Warren Buffett, always told me don’t confuse wisdom with a bull market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moutai’s $80 Billion Rout Sends Signal for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.