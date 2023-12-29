What Is Lifestyle Communities Limited's (ASX:LIC) Share Price Doing?

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Lifestyle Communities’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Lifestyle Communities?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Lifestyle Communities’s ratio of 23.51x is above its peer average of 17.85x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Real Estate industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Lifestyle Communities’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Lifestyle Communities look like?

ASX:LIC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lifestyle Communities. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LIC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LIC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for LIC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

