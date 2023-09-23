What Will My Lifestyle Look Like if I Retire With $20 Million?

A pair of wealthy retirees enjoy Champagne on an exotic beach.

Imagine awakening to the gentle sound of waves washing up on a pristine beach, steps away from your luxury villa. You enjoy a gourmet breakfast while planning your day, debating between taking a tranquil boat trip or enjoying a private tour of a renowned local museum. All of these are made possible because you’ve amassed a hefty nest egg of $20 million for your retirement.

Of course, not all retirees dream of such a lifestyle. Perhaps you envision dedicating your golden years to philanthropy, focusing on family or investing in a legacy for future generations. Whatever your goals, a $20 million nest egg opens up a multitude of possibilities. Here’s a look at the different lifestyles a $20 million retirement savings can afford you.

What Your Retirement Might Look Like With $20 Million

Let’s help your imagination take flight with some hypothetical scenarios of retirement lifestyles with $20 million. Picture a penthouse with panoramic views in the pulsating heart of New York City, providing vibrant culture and world-class gastronomy right at your fingertips. Alternatively, visualize a serene private vineyard nestled in Napa Valley’s lush landscapes where you invite nature into every relaxation and celebration.

More specifically, a nest egg of this size generates a significant income stream for years to come. Imagine you’re retiring at 50 years old with $20 million in the bank. Even if the money generated little interest or even none at all, you could afford to withdraw $500,000 per year for the next 40 decades. That means you could spend nearly $42,000 each month for 40 years if you live to 90.

Keep in mind that this is an ultra-conservative estimate. You’d likely invest at least a portion of the money and grow that nest egg over time. That growth could support an even plusher lifestyle, allow you to donate to the causes you care about and preserve wealth for future generations.

And say good-bye (and good riddance) to commercial aviation. You charter a plane when you want to fly. No more difficult parking, crowded terminals, long lines, intrusive security checks or lost luggage.

How Your Lifestyle Impacts Your Retirement Income

A retired couple relaxes in their penthouse apartment.

Although $20 million might appear sufficient to last multiple lifetimes, it’s essential to remember your spending habits affect your long-term financial health, as well as any estate you hope to leave for future generations. Maintaining a balance between the joy of extravagance and long-term wealth preservation becomes critical. A penchant for upscale dining, luxury trips and exclusive shopping can dent your retirement savings more than you anticipate.

Location, age and health all play important roles in shaping the kind of retirement you lead. For instance, deciding whether to retire to bustling San Francisco or tranquil rural areas will significantly affect your cost of living and therefore, the lifestyle options available to you. Similarly, healthcare costs can be a pivotal factor, varying drastically as per health conditions.



To make sure your retirement nest egg serves you well into your golden years, strategic financial planning becomes paramount. This could include regular sessions with a reputed financial advisor, setting up and adhering to a comprehensive monthly budget, careful investment decisions and forward planning.

Things You Can Do With $20 Million That You Can’t With $1 Million

$1 million in savings may meet the needs of many retirees, but a $20 million nest egg opens up a range of new opportunities and possibilities.

Travel More

$20 million opens up a world of possibilities, literally. It permits comfortable annual globetrotting. You could be exploring the ancient ruins of Rome today and basking in the serene Maldives beaches tomorrow while enjoying the best accommodations and gourmet cuisines the locales offer.

Not Stress About Your Monthly Budget

This amount of wealth affords more than just luxury. It provides financial stability and the flexibility to cover unforeseen expenses. Essentially, it offers the freedom to indulge in your hobbies, pamper your loved ones and live life without a constant eye on your monthly budget.

Pass on Wealth

With a $20 million retirement fund at your disposal, you can leave a substantial inheritance to your children or grandchildren and build meaningful legacies. It might even allow establishing a family trust or foundation, supporting causes dear to you for generations to come.

Potential Drawbacks of a $20 Million Retirement Lifestyle

A $20 million retirement fund might seem like the dream packed with financial security, freedom to pursue passions and room for substantial charitable donations. Yet, it’s important to consider the potential pitfalls of this level of affluence.

Social isolation: Excessive wealth might lead to a disconnect from friends and family, as well as difficulty forming genuine connections with others due to concerns about motives.

Lack of purpose: Without work, retirees might find themselves lacking a sense of purpose and direction, leading to feelings of boredom or even depression.

Risk aversion: The fear of losing wealth could lead to an aversion to new experiences or investments, potentially limiting personal growth and opportunities.

Unwanted attention: Considerable wealth may attract unwanted attention from scammers, opportunists or even distant acquaintances seeking financial favors.

Tips to Grow Your Retirement Wealth

A wealthy family enjoys the view from their yacht.

As you approach your golden years, securing a comfortable retirement becomes paramount. With careful planning and informed decisions, you can significantly grow your retirement wealth. Here are some expert-backed tips to guide you on your journey:

Start Early and Stay Consistent

Time is your greatest asset. The earlier you begin saving for retirement, the more time your money has to grow through compounding interest. Consistency is key – aim to contribute regularly to your retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or IRA, to maximize long-term gains.

Take Advantage of Employer Contributions

If your employer offers a 401(k) match, make sure you’re contributing enough to take full advantage of this benefit. It’s essentially free money that can substantially boost your retirement fund.

Max Out Your Retirement Accounts

If you can, contribute the maximum amount to your retirement accounts each year. In 2023, the IRS permits savers to contribute up to $22,500 to 401(k)s and similar accounts and $6,500 to IRAs. People 50 and over can save an extra $7,500 in a 401(k) and $1,000 in an IRA.

Diversify Your Investments

A well-balanced portfolio is essential for minimizing risk and maximizing returns. Diversify your investments across various asset classes like stocks, bonds and real estate. This strategy can help you ride out market fluctuations.

Consider Professional Advice

Navigating the complex world of retirement planning can be daunting. Seeking advice from financial advisors can provide valuable insights tailored to your specific goals and risk tolerance.

Keep an Eye on Fees

High fees can eat into your returns over time. When selecting investment options, opt for low-cost mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to preserve more of your earnings.

Bottom Line

Retiring with $20 million promises a life of luxury, independence and opportunities, tempered with challenges of wealth management and tax implications. No matter the size of your retirement fund, a well-planned, personalized retirement strategy is key. After all, whether retiring with $20 million or considerably less, the goal remains the same: a comfortable, enjoyable retirement defined by your terms.

Retirement Planning Tips

Estimating how much income you’ll need to generate to support your lifestyle in retirement is a key part of the planning process. The experts at T. Rowe Price suggest you start by aiming to replace 75% of your pre-retirement income. However, depending on your saving habits throughout your career, your income replacement target may be slightly higher or lower.

A financial advisor can be a valuable resource in the retirement planning process. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

