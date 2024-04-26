What Will My Lifestyle Look Like If I Retire With $7 Million?

A married couple toasts to their retirement on a cruise ship balcony.

Imagine retiring with $7 million in your 401(k) or IRA. What kind of lifestyle might that size nest egg support? Picture owning a luxurious home in a high-end neighborhood, driving top-notch vehicles, regularly vacationing in exotic locations and availing best-in-class healthcare without worrying about rising costs. When planning a $7 million retirement it’s important to differentiate between net worth and liquid assets, know how to estimate what you need to retire and identify suitable strategies to invest and grow your nest egg. Remember that a financial advisor can help you each step of the way.

Is $7 Million Enough to Retire?

To answer the question of whether $7 million is enough to retire, we need to consider the lifestyle you envision for your retirement. For instance, let’s suppose you wish to maintain 80% of your pre-retirement income for 25 years. If your final salary is around $350,000, you’ll need to withdraw $280,000 per year or $23,333 per month. Once you factor in a 2% annual inflation rate and a modest average annual growth rate of 5% growth, you’d still have $2.2 million leftover after taxes.



However, this is a broad estimation. Several factors could impact the sustainability of a $7 million retirement fund. These include higher-than-expected inflation, the cost of living in your desired retirement location, unexpected health expenses and market volatility, among others.

How $7 Million Net Worth vs. Liquid Assets Changes Things

Understanding the nuances between net worth and liquid assets is crucial when planning for retirement. Net worth comprises the overall value of all your assets, including property, investments and savings, minus any liabilities. In contrast, liquid assets refer to those that can be readily converted into cash without losing value, such as savings accounts and stocks.



For instance, a retiree whose $7 million net worth primarily consists of real estate holdings might find it hard to cover daily expenses or weather unexpected costs without selling property.

Perks of Retiring With $7 Million

A wealthy retired couple relaxes poolside at their home.

Retiring with a substantial fund like $7 million potentially opens up opportunities to enjoy life to its fullest, under the right circumstances.

Here are some of the perks that a $7 million nest egg may afford you:

Not Worrying About the Basics

Retiring with $7 million means you can bid adieu to financial anxiety. You’ve amassed a significant nest egg that, when managed prudently, can provide you with a stable and worry-free income for the rest of your life. Basic living expenses like housing, healthcare and groceries will no longer keep you up at night. You can allocate a portion of your savings into low-risk investments, ensuring a steady stream of income.

Story continues

Making Unneeded Purchases

A $7 million retirement fund could also potentially allow for luxury purchases that go beyond basic needs. Whether it’s a dream home with all the bells and whistles, a collection of classic cars or designer wardrobes, you have the means to indulge in your passions and enjoy the luxuries you’ve always desired. Your retirement years can be marked by comfort and extravagance.

Traveling More Than Most

While many retirees dream of travel, those with $7 million can take it up a notch. With a substantial retirement fund, retirees could afford to travel extensively, visiting various countries or living as expats part of the year. Whether it’s witnessing the Northern Lights in Iceland, going on a safari in Africa or cruising through the Mediterranean on a private yacht, your retirement travel experiences can be nothing short of extraordinary.

How to Calculate What You Need to Retire

A married couple looks over their plan to retire with $7 million.

Estimating retirement needs involves considering several factors. However, bear in mind that these are often just estimations, and actual needs may vary. Periodic reassessment of these estimations, especially under specific life events, can be strategically important.

Estimate your retirement age: First, decide when you want to retire. This will greatly impact your retirement savings goal. The earlier you retire, the more you’ll need to save.

Determine your retirement lifestyle: Consider the kind of lifestyle you want during retirement. Do you plan to travel extensively or live a more modest life? Your desired lifestyle will play a significant role in your retirement savings goal. The experts at Fidelity Investments say most retirees will need to replace between 55% and 80% of their pre-retirement income to preserve their lifestyle.

Calculate your expenses: List down all your expected expenses during retirement, including housing, healthcare, groceries, transportation, and entertainment. Be realistic and account for inflation.

Assess your current savings: Calculate the current value of your retirement accounts, including 401(k)s, IRAs and other investments.

Social Security and other income sources: Take into account any expected income sources during retirement, such as Social Security, pensions or rental income.

Factor in inflation: Inflation erodes the purchasing power of your money. Consider an inflation rate of around 2-3% when projecting your future expenses.

Investment returns : Consider the potential returns on your investments. A diversified portfolio can help your savings grow over time.

Use a retirement calculator: SmartAsset’s retirement calculator can help you fine-tune your calculations, taking into account various variables and investment strategies.

How to Invest $7 Million for Retirement

To utilize a $7 million fund for retirement optimally, creating a diversified portfolio that balances risk and returns could be crucial. Consider spreading your investments across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, real estate and even alternative investments like commodities or hedge funds. Diversification helps mitigate risk and maximize potential returns. You may want to allocate a portion of your portfolio to growth-oriented investments that have the potential for higher returns over the long term while simultaneously investing in income-producing assets like bonds or dividend stocks for stability.

Periodically review and rebalance your portfolio to maintain your desired asset allocation. This ensures that your risk profile aligns with your objectives over time. Also remember, retirement planning is a marathon, not a sprint. Avoid making impulsive investment decisions based on short-term market fluctuations. Instead, stay focused on your long-term goals.

Bottom Line

Retiring with $7 million could potentially offer a luxurious lifestyle, from covering basic needs to affording luxury vacations and purchases. However, the sustainability of a $7 million retirement fund depends on multiple variables that can change over time. Understanding the difference between net worth and liquid assets is essential in retirement planning. Estimating retirement needs involves considering factors like life expectancy and lifestyle desires.

Retirement Planning Tips

Taxes play an important role in many people’s retirement plans and the tax environment of the state in which you anticipate retiring is a crucial part of that equation. SmartAsset’s retirement tax tool can help you assess the tax friendliness of all 50 states.

A financial advisor can be a valuable resource when planning your retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/courtneyk, ©iStock.com/cokada, ©iStock.com/LaylaBird

The post What a Retirement Lifestyle With $7 Million Looks Like appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.