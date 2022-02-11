U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Lifestyle retailer MINISO donates $153,300 USD to plant 115,000 trees in the Andes

·3 min read
In this article:
GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle retailer MINISO is proud to announce its global fundraising effort with Peruvian NGO ECOAN (Asociación Ecosistemas Andinos), has succeeded in donating $153,300 US dollars for a reforestation program in the Andes mountains. The success of the 'Take Penpen Home' campaign means, in the next 15 months, 115,000 trees will be planted in the pristine mountain range, providing a cost-effective solution for long-term climate resilience.

Customers taking photo with MINI Pen (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group)
The joint initiative spanning over 30 markets began in November 2021 and centered around a key figure in MINISO's original MINI Family collection – MINI Pen the penguin, affectionately known as Penpen by customers. A quintessential symbol of Antarctica, MINI Pen serves as a reminder for people to take immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

MINISO's pledge to donate $1.33 USD to ECOAN's Acción Andina initiative for every MINI Pen plush toy sold caused an overwhelming public response. In countries such as US, India and Indonesia, sales of the penguin plush toy accounted for 15% of all plush toy sales. At one point, MINI Pen plushie was in short supply due to the strong consumer support for the charity drive.

Acción Andina is the first multi-country, large-scale initiative to restore the high altitude, native forests of South America's Andes. Co-founded by ECOAN and internationally recognized Global Forest Generation in 2018, the Acción Andina initiative has seen over 3 million trees planted in the Andes mountains to date.

"Achieving the results in just two months is by no means, an easy feat, and proves that many consumers also believe in doing their bit for the environment. We are extremely grateful for an outstanding partner such as MINISO," said ECOAN executive C. Aucca.

Customers receiving a donor certification in appreciation of their effort (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group)
Customers receiving a donor certification in appreciation of their effort (PRNewsfoto/Miniso Group)

"Our successful campaign shows there are many people who share the same values as MINISO," said MINISO overseas VP Vincent Huang. "We are encouraged by this groundswell show of support, and plan to release more sustainable and fun products that look good and feel good."

As one of the most important and fast-growing markets, Latin America is key to MINISO's international success. The brand has over 100 stores in the region and is present in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Panama.

MINISO has a record of participating in socially responsible initiatives. Previously, stores in more than 20 markets participated in a 'Share love with MINISO' campaign to raise funds for the animals affected by the 2020 Australian bushfire. In 2019, MINISO partnered with a nonprofit ocean conservation group Oceana by adopting 200 penguins.

About MINISO

Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) offers high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its 2013 debut, as of December 18, 2021, MINISO has rapidly expanded to 5,000 retail outlets in 100 markets worldwide. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

Contact: weihong.zheng@miniso.com

SOURCE Miniso Group

