Lifesum for Work unveil foods that increase employee mental health and productivity

·3 min read

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum for Work, provider of the world's leading nutrition program to support employee wellbeing and performance, today unveiled the top foods that increase mental health and productivity in the workplace. This comes as Lifesum for Work continues to see triple-digit growth in terms of both partners and end users.

Lifesum Logo
Lifesum Logo

It is well-established that nutrition plays an important role in health and wellbeing. Research suggests that what we eat influences our gut microbiome, which impacts brain health in numerous ways, including our mental wellbeing.

Lifesum for Work features science-backed, personalised nutrition guidance, meal plans, diets and trackers. Clients include Amazon, Tesla, Tetra Pak, Bank of America and GE supporting over two million employees.

According to a recent global study from the McKinsey Health Institute, employers are not addressing the root causes of employee burnout. One in four employees reported burnout and were six times more likely to report they intend to leave their employers in the next three to six months.

"Employee burnout is at an all-time high, with poor mental health and wellbeing negatively impacting an organisation's bottom line," said Lifesum CEO Markus Falk. "Lifesum for Work aims to bolster nutrition knowledge among leaders by simplifying the path to long-term health. It equips organisations to drive sustainable cultural change, support employee mental health and improve productivity and retention through food."

Leading employee wellbeing platform, Gympass, offers Lifesum to its own 1,600+ global employees.

"At Gympass, we're focused on a holistic approach to wellbeing, both for our own employees and our clients. Whilst mental health has been a focus for many in recent years, the impact that proper nutrition can have across both physical and mental wellbeing is often overlooked," said Gympass Chief People Officer, Livia Martini. "If employees are happy and healthy, the research shows you will see that reflected in their productivity, and proper nutrition plays a vital role within that."

According to Lifesum for Work's Dr. Matthew Lederman, the following foods can help to boost employee mental health and workplace productivity.

  • Berries - high in polyphenols, a natural compound found in plant-based foods, they possess unique properties that can boost cognitive function to support a healthy brain.

  • Walnuts - these, together with other foods high in omega 3 fats, such as soybeans and ground flaxseed, have been shown to improve mood and support brain health.

  • Sweet potatoes - high in complex carbohydrates that increase serotonin, which directly affects mood and can lead to improved energy levels.

  • Oats - contains tryptophan, which the body uses to make serotonin and melatonin. Serotonin affects mood, cognition and behaviour, while melatonin affects your sleep-wake cycle - essential for optimal mental health. Other foods high in tryptophan include whole grain cereals and wheat germ.

  • Brown rice - high fibre foods help to improve the movement of food through your digestive tract and minimise uncomfortable symptoms like heartburn, bloating and constipation. When your gut feels better you feel better, making it easier to sleep and exercise, which directly improves mental health and daily functioning.

  • Kale - shown to decrease inflammation and reduce mood symptoms. Studies show that a higher intake of cruciferous vegetables, including kale, broccoli and cabbage, is significantly associated with lower circulating levels of inflammatory markers.

"By keeping these foods easily available to employees both in the workplace and through additional health and wellness benefits, employers can improve the nutrition of their teams and keep them engaged, productive and healthy," said Dr Lederman. To learn more about Lifesum for Work, visit lifesum.com/work 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880260/Lifesum_Logo.jpg

