What Is Lifetime Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Doing?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Lifetime Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Lifetime Brands Worth?

Good news, investors! Lifetime Brands is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $12.38, but it is currently trading at US$8.75 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Lifetime Brands’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Lifetime Brands?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 4.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Lifetime Brands, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since LCUT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LCUT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LCUT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lifetime Brands you should be mindful of and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

