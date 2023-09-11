Lifetime Brands' (NASDAQ:LCUT) Dividend Will Be $0.0425

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0425 per share on the 15th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Lifetime Brands' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Lifetime Brands is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to expand by 56.3% over the next year. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Lifetime Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Lifetime Brands has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

Our Thoughts On Lifetime Brands' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Lifetime Brands is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lifetime Brands (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

