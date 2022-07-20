LifeVac Warns Summer Brings New Choking Hazards

LifeVac Airway Clearance Device saves life of child choking on a rock

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One child dies every five days from choking, and over 5,000 people die a year. We know about the dangers of hotdogs and grapes but summer leaves us vulnerable to new choking hazards. "LifeVac has saved kids choking on rocks, leaves, plastic wrappers, and many unconventional choking hazards," says Arthur Lih, Inventor of the lifesaving ACD (airway clearance device) LifeVac.

On July 13th a 2-year-old girl choked on a rock. LifeVac was used to save her life after choking rescue procedures were unsuccessful. "Back blows were unsuccessful. I used the LifeVac two times and it dislodged the rock. My daughter was able to breathe immediately. Absolutely saved her life."

Here are some signs that someone is choking:

Unable to cough Completely silent, no air, no crying, no speaking Making desperate attempts to breathe Clutching at the throat Skin changing color

According to the European Resuscitation Council, a higher number of successful foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO) removal in a shorter time with LifeVac. www.elsevier.com/locate/resuscitation

LifeVac can be trusted as well. FDA registered, Clinical studies, and 3rd party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, four of which are peer-reviewed. The LifeVac Home Kit is $69.95 and comes with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. LifeVac also sells a LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. Get yours today at https://lifevac.net/shop.

