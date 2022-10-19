U.S. markets closed

LifeVantage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on November 2, 2022

LifeVantage Corporation
·2 min read
LifeVantage Corporation
LifeVantage Corporation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 10020245, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 10020245.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1570196&tp_key=df30a03ea7. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company's line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR
(646) 277-1260
reed.anderson@icrinc.com


