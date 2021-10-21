U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.00
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,464.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,358.25
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.40
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,758.71
    +881.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,532.81
    +52.00 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,180.32
    -75.23 (-0.26%)
     

LifeWave donated to disaster areas due to heavy rainfall stroke in Japan

·2 min read

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The record heavy rains that occurred from July to August of Reiwa 3 caused serious damage over a wide area from western Japan to eastern Japan.

LifeWave donated to disaster areas due to heavy rainfall stroke in Japan
LifeWave donated to disaster areas due to heavy rainfall stroke in Japan

According to a report by the Japan Meteorological Agency, many damages have occurred in the Kyushu region and the Chugoku region, such as human damage caused by sediment-related disasters and flooding of houses due to river flooding, and debris flow has also occurred in Nagano prefecture. A lot of damage occurred in Nagano prefecture as well.

The government will continue to stand in the eyes of the victims, and together with the disaster-stricken local governments, will make every effort to restore the disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible, rebuild their lives, and rebuild their livelihoods.

In the wake of this devastating damage, LifeWave LLC, headquartered in San Diego, USA, and LifeWave G.K. (Tokyo, Japan) decided to support the affected areas and victims, and donated 1 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the people in the affected areas and pray that we will be able to regain a peaceful life as soon as possible.

As a company that supports people's health and wellness, LifeWave will continue to carry out activities that contribute to society and local residents.

About LifeWave
LifeWave products tap the body's natural energy reserves and innate resiliency. They're recommended by a broad spectrum of health practitioners and sold in over 70 countries throughout the world. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, and Malaysia and over a dozen distribution centers worldwide.

For more information:
LifeWave, Inc.
Web: www.lifewave.com
Phone: 1-866-202-0065

Follow us on Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666333/Picture2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605079/LifeWave__Logo.jpg

SOURCE LifeWave

Recommended Stories

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • 5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike

    Roughly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union have been on strike against Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), the parent company of farm and construction equipment maker John Deere, since midnight on Oct. 14. The strike is the largest of the pandemic era and also the largest private-sector walkout since the UAW’s action against General Motors (NYSE: GM) in 2019. Here are five key considerations to help understand how the strike began and how it could possibly end. The Genesis Of The Conflict:

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

    U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited striking union members outside a Deere & Co farm equipment plant in Iowa on Wednesday, telling workers he supports them and the country needs them. Deere employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are joining thousands of other U.S. workers who have gone on strike in recent months, demanding higher pay and better working conditions. Deere officials have repeatedly said they want to resolve the strike and maintain their employees' status as the best paid in the industry.

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.

  • Machinists retain lawyer to push back against vaccine mandates

    The head of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Wichita says the union has retained a lawyer and plans legal action to try and fight the Covid-19 vaccine mandates at Spirit AeroSystems Inc. and Textron Aviation. In a video update posted to the union’s website on Tuesday, Cornell Beard, District 70 president and directing business representative, urged union members to fill out information that would soon be coming out to them from the unnamed attorney. Beard also told members to document any correspondence with the company regarding the vaccine and notify the union if any exemption requests are denied.

  • Ex-Disney princess reveals alleged dark side of the job: 'They go to a place for children ... and act like this'

    Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.

  • There’s still time for business owners to cut their 2021 tax bill and Zillow’s pause on home-buying raises concerns about the real-estate market

    My elderly parents have a mortgage on their home. As far as bank accounts go, they are all set up with joint owners and beneficiaries.’ Business owners should be ready to make last-minute moves right up until December 31.

  • Rain Expected For Southern California Next Week

    Southern California is expected to get the tail end of a weather system that could bring major rainfall to much of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. Amber Lee reports.

  • Dr. Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral

    Levine's appointment also made her the nation's first female four-star admiral in history.

  • Boy's surprise walk-on charms pope

    A boy walks unexpectedly and&nbsp;repeatedly&nbsp;on stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican. After the child walks on the stage for the third time, the Pope says he wishes to "thank this child for the lesson he taught" because "he has acted from the heart."

  • Religious exemptions for vaccine mandates may signal a spiritual awakening in America | Opinion

    In extending a temporary restraining order on mandating COVID-19 vaccines for New York healthcare workers who raised religious exemptions, a judge made clear that the court did not determine that the healthcare workers qualify for a religious exemption. Rather, the court found, the workers have a federally protected right to seek such an exemption.

  • OnlyFans performer Genie Exum accused of stabbing boyfriend in the back at New York apartment

    Monthly subscriptions are currently on sale at 50 per cent off

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line

    Mexico’s richest man reached an agreement with Mexico City authorities Wednesday to rebuild or reinforce an elevated subway line that collapsed in May, killing 26 people. Telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim said his Grupo Carso’s construction subsidiary would pay the cost of rebuilding the span that collapsed, and reinforcing other parts of the elevated line to meet higher standards in a city plagued with severe earthquakes. Grupo Carso said in a statement to the country’s stock market that the outlay did not constitute any admission of responsibility for the collapse, and would not “materially affect” the company’s business.

  • Leaked Oath Keepers Data Shows At Least 28 Elected Officials Have Ties To The Group

    The far-right group is sometimes associated with anti-government ideas, but on a local level, it has already made inroads in democratic institutions.View Entire Post ›

  • Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

    Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs. The $5 million settlement with Uncle Sam’s owner Bret Frimmel came weeks after officials signed off on a separate $400,000 settlement to resolve similar claims brought by Uncle Sam’s manager Lisa Norton. Frimmel and Norton were arrested by Arpaio’s office in January 2014 on employment-related identity theft charges that were dismissed after a judge ruled one of Arpaio’s detective recklessly disregarded the truth in affidavits used to get search warrants and ultimately found that there was no probable cause to back up the warrants.

  • Woman forced to live in sewage-flooded apartment for nearly a week

    It's a renter's nightmare in Brooklyn as a woman living in a first-floor apartment has been dealing with a major sewage problem for nearly a week.

  • 4-Year-Old 'Superhero' Boy Survives 70-Foot Fall Down Cliff During Hike with Parents

    Police said the boy was bruised and scraped up after the fall but appeared okay while discussing superheroes

  • Woman fined for insulting neighbour girl molested by her son-in-law

    A 76-year-old woman was fined $2,000 for making lewd remarks on a young female neighbour who was molested by her son-in-law.

  • Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in 'the afterlife'

    Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old pontiff is not only accepting his eventual death but welcoming it. Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and academic colleague of the former Joseph Ratzinger. Throughout the papacy of Pope Francis, Benedict has lived in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens, occasionally greeting visitors and writing, but by and large keeping to his vow to live “hidden to the world.”