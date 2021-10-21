TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The record heavy rains that occurred from July to August of Reiwa 3 caused serious damage over a wide area from western Japan to eastern Japan.

LifeWave donated to disaster areas due to heavy rainfall stroke in Japan

According to a report by the Japan Meteorological Agency, many damages have occurred in the Kyushu region and the Chugoku region, such as human damage caused by sediment-related disasters and flooding of houses due to river flooding, and debris flow has also occurred in Nagano prefecture. A lot of damage occurred in Nagano prefecture as well.

The government will continue to stand in the eyes of the victims, and together with the disaster-stricken local governments, will make every effort to restore the disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible, rebuild their lives, and rebuild their livelihoods.

In the wake of this devastating damage, LifeWave LLC, headquartered in San Diego, USA, and LifeWave G.K. (Tokyo, Japan) decided to support the affected areas and victims, and donated 1 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the people in the affected areas and pray that we will be able to regain a peaceful life as soon as possible.

As a company that supports people's health and wellness, LifeWave will continue to carry out activities that contribute to society and local residents.

About LifeWave

LifeWave products tap the body's natural energy reserves and innate resiliency. They're recommended by a broad spectrum of health practitioners and sold in over 70 countries throughout the world. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, and Malaysia and over a dozen distribution centers worldwide.

