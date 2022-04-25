U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.59
    -3.48 (-3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -35.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.55 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1240
    -0.3010 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,143.95
    +629.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Lifeway Foods Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Compliance Letter

·4 min read

MORTON GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc., (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced that it has received a letter (the "Nasdaq Notice"), dated April 19, 2022, from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that because the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Nasdaq Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Lifeway Logo
Lifeway Logo

The Nasdaq Notice states that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's Rule 5250(c)(1) within 60 calendar days of the date of the Nasdaq Notice. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq is permitted to grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.

The Company previously discussed the circumstances behind the late filing of the Form 10-K in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022. The Company is working diligently on its plan to regain compliance and file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

For general Lifeway Foods inquiries:
info@lifeway.net
Phone: 847-967-1010

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeway-foods-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-compliance-letter-301532306.html

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, using one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to take private a 16-year-old social networking platform that has become a hub of public discourse and a flashpoint in the debate over online free speech.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as So

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tech Stocks Fight; Twitter Gains As Elon Musk Takes Control; Donald Trump SPAC Craters

    The Dow Jones rose. Twitter stock spiked as Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieved victory in his bid to take control. The Donald Trump SPAC cratered.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Cleveland-Cliffs executive Maurice Harapiak departs steelmaker, no reason given

    Cleveland integrated steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has seen the departure of its chief administrative officer and executive vice president of human resources, Maurice Harapiak. No reason was given for Harapiak's April 22 departure in a regulatory filing posted on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs said it would make another filing after it finishes negotiating a separation agreement with the departed executive.

  • Tesla Sinks After CEO Musk Agrees to Buy Twitter in $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell Monday afternoon following news that Chief Executive Elon Musk is buying social media company Twitter Inc. in a $44 billion deal. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionShares of the

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all-cash deal valued at $44 billion

  • Twitter’s Capitulation to Musk Is Just Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

    Why would the social media company reconsider the offer? Because the market might not provide a better one.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) may be Able to Maintain High Performance Despite a Market Pullback

    Investors can switch strategies from looking for potential winners to holding on to stocks that are expected to underperform the least. Considering the current state of the market, we decided to revisit Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) after earnings and see the stock's potential to maintain current price levels.

  • Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's buyout offer.