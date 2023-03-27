Lifeway Foods® Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Record annual net sales of $141.5 million, up 18.9% year-over-year and 51.1% compared to 2019

Delivers 13th straight quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Culminated by our thirteenth straight quarter of year-over-year topline growth, I am thrilled to report the highest recorded year of sales in Lifeway's history, up 18.9% compared to a very strong year in 2021, and up 51.1% when compared to 2019," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "What we accomplished in 2022 was a remarkable feat, reflecting our team's year-round execution of the Lifeway 2.0 strategy, and driven by the continued dominance of our core Lifeway Kefir product. Throughout 2022 we strategically invested behind our core products to expand awareness and drive velocities, and our efforts clearly paid dividends. Despite facing broader macro headwinds that affected our industry, our premium, better-for-you offerings grew in both consumption and dollars. In the year ahead, we aim to assess further distribution opportunities in current and new channels such as convenience, where we have seen positive initial results. We will look to pursue incremental brand awareness and exposure for our category-leading, core Lifeway Kefir behind continued investments in marketing. I am extremely happy with our performance in this record-breaking year and look forward to continuing this momentum in 2023."

Full Year 2022 Results

Net sales were $141.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $22.5 million or 18.9% from the prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir and the impact of price increases implemented during the year, and to a lesser extent, the favorable impact of our acquisition of Glen Oaks Farms during the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 18.9% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.9% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 19.1% in the prior year.

The Company reported net income of $0.9 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $3.3 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands)





December 31,





2022



2021

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,444



$ 9,233

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of

$1,820 and $1,170 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



11,414





9,930

Inventories, net



9,631





8,285

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,445





1,254

Refundable income taxes



44





344

Total current assets



26,978





29,046



















Property, plant and equipment, net



20,905





20,130

Operating lease right-of use asset



174





216

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



7,438





7,978

Other assets



1,800





1,800

Total assets

$ 68,999



$ 70,874



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,250



$ 1,000

Accounts payable



7,979





6,614

Accrued expenses



3,813





3,724

Accrued income taxes



–





725

Total current liabilities



13,042





12,063

Line of credit



2,777





2,777

Note payable



2,477





3,470

Operating lease liabilities



104





85

Deferred income taxes, net



3,029





3,201

Other long-term liabilities



–





147

Total liabilities



21,429





21,743



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



–





–



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,645 and

15,435 shares outstanding at 2022 and 2021



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



3,624





2,552

Treasury stock, at cost



(16,993)





(13,436)

Retained earnings



54,430





53,506

Total stockholders' equity



47,570





49,131



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 68,999



$ 70,874



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve months Ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Net sales

$ 35,838



$ 30,974



$ 141,568



$ 119,065



































Cost of goods sold



27,318





24,331





112,350





87,604

Depreciation expense



599





652





2,432





2,751

Total cost of goods sold



27,917





24,983





114,782





90,355



































Gross profit



7,921





5,991





26,786





28,710



































Selling expenses



2,777





2,587





11,304





11,097

General and administrative



3,047





2,909





12,593





11,611

Amortization expense



135





89





540





122

Total operating expenses



5,959





5,585





24,437





22,830



































Income from operations



1,962





406





2,349





5,880



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(96)





(44)





(267)





(116)

Realized gain on investments, net



–





–





–





2

Loss on sale of property and equipment



(241)





–





(241)





(88)

Other (expense) income



10





(1)





–





(62)

Total other (expense) income



(327)





(45)





(508)





(264)



































Income before provision for income taxes



1,635





361





1,841





5,616



































Provision for income taxes



919





454





917





2,305



































Net income (loss)

$ 716



$ (93)



$ 924



$ 3,311



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Basic

$ 0.05



$ (0.01)



$ 0.06



$ 0.21

Diluted

$ 0.05



$ (0.01)



$ 0.06



$ 0.21



































Weighted average common shares:































Basic



15,199





15,435





15,396





15,537

Diluted



15,557





15,686





15,718





15,773



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands)





2022



2021















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 924



$ 3,311

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



2,972





2,873

Non-cash interest expense



6





11

Non-cash rent expense



–





1

Bad debt expense



–





2

Deferred revenue



(28)





(30)

Stock-based compensation



1,109





1,144

Deferred income taxes



(172)





257

Loss on sale of property and equipment



241





88

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



(1,483)





(1,931)

Inventories



(1,345)





(1,356)

Refundable income taxes



300





(313)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(191)





(91)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



1,945





1,022

Accrued expenses



434





504

Accrued income taxes



(725)





72

Net cash provided by operating activities



3,987





5,564



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(3,449)





(1,922)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(580)





(5,220)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,029)





(7,142)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury stock



(3,997)





(1,583)

Payment of deferred financing cost



–





(32)

Proceeds from note payable



–





5,000

Repayment of note payable



(750)





(500)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(4,747)





2,885



















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(4,789)





1,307

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



9,233





7,926

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 4,444



$ 9,233



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$ 1,121



$ 2,288

Cash paid for interest

$ 247



$ 102

Non-cash investing activities















Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ 83



$ 45

Business acquisition escrow payable

$ –



$ 580



