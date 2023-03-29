Lifeway Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LWAY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 8.2% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Lifeway Foods' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lifeway Foods is:

1.9% = US$924k ÷ US$48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Lifeway Foods' Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Lifeway Foods' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Lifeway Foods was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 43% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lifeway Foods' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lifeway Foods is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lifeway Foods Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Lifeway Foods doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Lifeway Foods has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Lifeway Foods by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

