Lifeway Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LWAY) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 98% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Lifeway Foods' estimated fair value is US$38.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Lifeway Foods is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of US$19.40

Lifeway Foods' peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 35%

Does the April share price for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$16.1m US$18.2m US$19.7m US$21.0m US$22.1m US$23.0m US$23.9m US$24.7m US$25.4m US$26.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.33% Est @ 6.52% Est @ 5.25% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 3.74% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$15.2 US$16.2 US$16.5 US$16.6 US$16.5 US$16.3 US$15.9 US$15.5 US$15.1 US$14.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$159m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$26m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$727m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$727m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$407m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$566m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$19.4, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lifeway Foods as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Lifeway Foods, there are three pertinent elements you should further examine:

