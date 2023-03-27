U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market to grow at a CAGR of 64.84% from 2022 to 2027, An increase in end-user applications will drive market growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·20 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LiFi (light fidelity) market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,325.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 64.84% during the forecast period. The increase in end-user applications is the leading trend in the global light fidelity market growth. Numerous sectors benefit from using light-fidelity systems. Additionally, LiFi also ensures a shift from RF communication in industrial sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and petrochemicals to eliminate any problem related to safety. The Walt Disney Company also plans to use these systems for communicating with toys. Thus, these applications will ensure the rapid adoption of LiFi technology in the consumer electronics sector during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LiFi Market 2023-2027

LiFi (light fidelity) market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global LiFi (light fidelity) market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer LiFi (light fidelity) in the market are Acuity Brands Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Global LiFi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA corp., LIFX, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, Luciom, LumEfficient Lighting Corp., LVX System, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, Velmenni, VLNComm Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zero1 Pte Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

  • Acuity Brands Inc. - The company offers LiFi services such as eldoLED ECOdrive.

  • Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers LiFi solutions such as LED Lighting Technology that Shines Data on Objects.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers LiFi services such as LED plus Linkable Motion.

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (indoor networking, LBS, IFCE, underwater communication, and others), end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the indoor networking segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The retail and hospitality industries use indoor networking systems to enhance the shopping and service experience of customers and improve the value that they deliver. Due to the intrinsic characteristics of light, the light fidelity network is more secure, more power-efficient, and can provide higher network data transmission rates than radio frequency communications. The adoption of this technology, along with indoor position apps, is estimated to improve the targeted advertising of retailers and enhance sales. The rapid increase in the use of LEDs and their ability to perform dual functions of illumination as well as communication provides a unique opportunity for LiFi to be used for indoor lighting. Furthermore, low data rates and the use of existing infrastructure help in cost reduction considerably.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global LiFi (light fidelity) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global LiFi (light fidelity) market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute to 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of radiofrequency for WiFi has created a severe spectrum crunch in North America, which has led to a decline in the bandwidth offered, thus affecting high-speed communications. Hence, the new disruptive light fidelity (LiFi) technology is expected to take over the WiFi market in applications such as horticultural lighting, industrial and commercial, and marine lighting. Hence, the demand for faster and safer wireless communication in the region will likely drive the adoption of this technology in the region.

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - 

An increase in end-user applications is a major factor that has the potential to drive the growth of the global light fidelity market. LiFi is a new wireless data transfer technology, which is significantly fast and ensures better security than any other competing technology. This technology is used in offices requiring a secure and very fast network for exchanging, transferring, and sending files. LiFi utilizes light waves whereas WiFi uses radio waves. LiFi uses LED lights that can quickly transfer data from and to supported devices. Furthermore, the use of light fidelity is safe because it does not use radio frequencies that may harm nature and people.

Major challenges - 

The dominance of competing technologies is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the global light fidelity market. WiFi and WiMAX technology-based devices have dominated the communications industry for decades and have replaced analog and digital technologies used in various sectors. Smart systems, such as smart homes, connected cars, smart manufacturing, and smart grid management, have gained momentum due to the introduction of high-speed internet services from leading Internet service providers, such as AT and T, Comcast, Sprint, and Verizon. Hence, the introduction of various competing technologies may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LiFi (light fidelity) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the LiFi (light fidelity) market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the LiFi (light fidelity) market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of LiFi (light fidelity) market vendors

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 64.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7,325.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

59.9

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Global LiFi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA corp., LIFX, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, Luciom, LumEfficient Lighting Corp., LVX System, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, Velmenni, VLNComm Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zero1 Pte Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global LiFi market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 IFCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 12.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.5 General Electric Co.

  • 12.6 Global LiFi Tech

  • 12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.8 KYOCERA corp.

  • 12.9 Lucibel SA

  • 12.10 LumEfficient Lighting Corp.

  • 12.11 LVX System

  • 12.12 nextLiFi

  • 12.13 Oledcomm

  • 12.14 pureLiFi Ltd.

  • 12.15 Signify NV

  • 12.16 Velmenni

  • 12.17 Zero1 Pte Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global LiFi Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifi-light-fidelity-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-64-84-from-2022-to-2027--an-increase-in-end-user-applications-will-drive-market-growth---technavio-301780812.html

SOURCE Technavio

