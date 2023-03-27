LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market to grow at a CAGR of 64.84% from 2022 to 2027, An increase in end-user applications will drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LiFi (light fidelity) market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,325.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 64.84% during the forecast period. The increase in end-user applications is the leading trend in the global light fidelity market growth. Numerous sectors benefit from using light-fidelity systems. Additionally, LiFi also ensures a shift from RF communication in industrial sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and petrochemicals to eliminate any problem related to safety. The Walt Disney Company also plans to use these systems for communicating with toys. Thus, these applications will ensure the rapid adoption of LiFi technology in the consumer electronics sector during the forecast period.

LiFi (light fidelity) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global LiFi (light fidelity) market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer LiFi (light fidelity) in the market are Acuity Brands Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Global LiFi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA corp., LIFX, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, Luciom, LumEfficient Lighting Corp., LVX System, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, Velmenni, VLNComm Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zero1 Pte Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Acuity Brands Inc. - The company offers LiFi services such as eldoLED ECOdrive.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers LiFi solutions such as LED Lighting Technology that Shines Data on Objects.

General Electric Co. - The company offers LiFi services such as LED plus Linkable Motion.

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (indoor networking, LBS, IFCE, underwater communication, and others), end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the indoor networking segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The retail and hospitality industries use indoor networking systems to enhance the shopping and service experience of customers and improve the value that they deliver. Due to the intrinsic characteristics of light, the light fidelity network is more secure, more power-efficient, and can provide higher network data transmission rates than radio frequency communications. The adoption of this technology, along with indoor position apps, is estimated to improve the targeted advertising of retailers and enhance sales. The rapid increase in the use of LEDs and their ability to perform dual functions of illumination as well as communication provides a unique opportunity for LiFi to be used for indoor lighting. Furthermore, low data rates and the use of existing infrastructure help in cost reduction considerably.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global LiFi (light fidelity) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global LiFi (light fidelity) market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of radiofrequency for WiFi has created a severe spectrum crunch in North America, which has led to a decline in the bandwidth offered, thus affecting high-speed communications. Hence, the new disruptive light fidelity (LiFi) technology is expected to take over the WiFi market in applications such as horticultural lighting, industrial and commercial, and marine lighting. Hence, the demand for faster and safer wireless communication in the region will likely drive the adoption of this technology in the region.

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

An increase in end-user applications is a major factor that has the potential to drive the growth of the global light fidelity market. LiFi is a new wireless data transfer technology, which is significantly fast and ensures better security than any other competing technology. This technology is used in offices requiring a secure and very fast network for exchanging, transferring, and sending files. LiFi utilizes light waves whereas WiFi uses radio waves. LiFi uses LED lights that can quickly transfer data from and to supported devices. Furthermore, the use of light fidelity is safe because it does not use radio frequencies that may harm nature and people.

Major challenges -

The dominance of competing technologies is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the global light fidelity market. WiFi and WiMAX technology-based devices have dominated the communications industry for decades and have replaced analog and digital technologies used in various sectors. Smart systems, such as smart homes, connected cars, smart manufacturing, and smart grid management, have gained momentum due to the introduction of high-speed internet services from leading Internet service providers, such as AT and T, Comcast, Sprint, and Verizon. Hence, the introduction of various competing technologies may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LiFi (light fidelity) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the LiFi (light fidelity) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the LiFi (light fidelity) market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of LiFi (light fidelity) market vendors

LiFi (Light Fidelity) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 64.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,325.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 59.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Global LiFi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA corp., LIFX, LightBee SL, Lucibel SA, Luciom, LumEfficient Lighting Corp., LVX System, nextLiFi, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, Velmenni, VLNComm Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zero1 Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

