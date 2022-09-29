LifiBifi Introduces 2 New Functional Food Snacks

Snacking with benefits, a tasty new trend.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you heard the buzz about "functional foods?" Perhaps you've seen or heard about it but are wondering what that means? It's an exciting trend moving across the country embraced by innovative brands to bring whole, natural foods with additional benefits. It's easy now to elevate your snacking game to include disease fighting, anti-inflammatory natural foods along with the benefits of increased energy and focus or even better sleep.

LifiBifi Inc. is excited to bring attention to the functional food arena with not one, but two delicious product lines. When the chocolate craving calls, reach for a chocolate bar with benefits! The Functional Chocolate Company offers a bar for every need. Whether you're looking to increase your energy, reduce stress or sleep better functional chocolate will satisfy your cravings and relieve your symptoms. Delicious smooth dark chocolate in flavor palates from espresso to blueberry lavender and mint truffle. The natural botanical blends are healing and delicious.

While we would all agree that chocolate is a great breakfast food, just in case you are looking for something a bit more traditional, you can start your day with a natural boost from Forij functional granola. This low sugar, high in flavor granola is infused with the powerful healing properties of Lion's Mane, Chaga and Cordyceps mushrooms. Research has shown promising results for preventing disease and documenting the healing properties of these mushrooms. The average person may be trying to eat better but find it difficult to get their daily dose of these fungi, Forij makes it easy and if you're not a fan of mushroom flavor be assured that this granola is available in 3 flavors, none of which is mushroom.

LifiBifi is on a mission to provide customers with access to unique, high-quality products produced by the best small businesses across the country with an added bonus of special pricing for LifiBifi shoppers.

Stephanie Weinberger, President said, "You're unique so shouldn't the things you buy be unique too. We offer customers a one stop shopping experience, we did the searching for them and discovered some amazing treasures." With so many fabulous small businesses out there LifiBifi only partners with each brand for a limited time, making it a fluid, ever changing, and exciting shopping site that customers will want to visit frequently.

Visit LifiBifi.com to learn more about Functional Chocolate, Forij and other exciting brands. At LifiBifi customers are certain to discover something unique while always enjoying special prices.

