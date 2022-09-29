U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.50
    -48.50 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,438.00
    -312.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,364.75
    -191.00 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,694.20
    -26.60 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.30
    -10.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    -0.0026 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8020
    +0.0970 (+2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    31.87
    -0.73 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6370
    +0.5150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,262.58
    +208.36 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +11.74 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,919.11
    -86.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

LifiBifi Introduces 2 New Functional Food Snacks

·2 min read

Snacking with benefits, a tasty new trend.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you heard the buzz about "functional foods?" Perhaps you've seen or heard about it but are wondering what that means? It's an exciting trend moving across the country embraced by innovative brands to bring whole, natural foods with additional benefits. It's easy now to elevate your snacking game to include disease fighting, anti-inflammatory natural foods along with the benefits of increased energy and focus or even better sleep.

LifiBifi Inc. is excited to bring attention to the functional food arena with not one, but two delicious product lines. When the chocolate craving calls, reach for a chocolate bar with benefits! The Functional Chocolate Company offers a bar for every need. Whether you're looking to increase your energy, reduce stress or sleep better functional chocolate will satisfy your cravings and relieve your symptoms. Delicious smooth dark chocolate in flavor palates from espresso to blueberry lavender and mint truffle. The natural botanical blends are healing and delicious.

While we would all agree that chocolate is a great breakfast food, just in case you are looking for something a bit more traditional, you can start your day with a natural boost from Forij functional granola. This low sugar, high in flavor granola is infused with the powerful healing properties of Lion's Mane, Chaga and Cordyceps mushrooms. Research has shown promising results for preventing disease and documenting the healing properties of these mushrooms. The average person may be trying to eat better but find it difficult to get their daily dose of these fungi, Forij makes it easy and if you're not a fan of mushroom flavor be assured that this granola is available in 3 flavors, none of which is mushroom.

LifiBifi is on a mission to provide customers with access to unique, high-quality products produced by the best small businesses across the country with an added bonus of special pricing for LifiBifi shoppers.

Stephanie Weinberger, President said, "You're unique so shouldn't the things you buy be unique too. We offer customers a one stop shopping experience, we did the searching for them and discovered some amazing treasures." With so many fabulous small businesses out there LifiBifi only partners with each brand for a limited time, making it a fluid, ever changing, and exciting shopping site that customers will want to visit frequently.

Visit LifiBifi.com to learn more about Functional Chocolate, Forij and other exciting brands. At LifiBifi customers are certain to discover something unique while always enjoying special prices.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Weinberger
856-465-4080
345598@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifibifi-introduces-2-new-functional-food-snacks-301635727.html

SOURCE LifiBifi Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

    The chain offers something that McDonald's and Burger King don't, and it keeps building on that advantage.

  • McDonald's Menu Adds Answers for Wendy's Popular Offering

    McDonald's has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working). Yes, Wendy's has experimented with Frosty flavors and even Frosty sundaes, while McDonald's sometimes rolls out a limited-time-offer McFlurry, but it's generally a menu part that hasn't received a lot of attention from any of the big three burger chains.

  • 22 450-Calorie Dinners to Make This Fall

    Sweet potatoes, ginger, spinach and butternut squash: you can taste flavors of fall in each bite of these low-calorie meals. With no more than 450 calories per serving, these dinners are light yet satisfying options that can help you meet your nutritional goals without sacrificing taste. Recipes like our American Goulash and Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl are healthy and delicious dishes that will help keep you warm and nourished this season.

  • Where to Get Free Coffee This Thursday

    For some of us, the daily cup of coffee (whether iced or hot) is absolutely essential. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my caffeinated comrades. In fact, there’s an official holiday to celebrate us: September 29 is National Coffee Day, and several restaurant chains are just itching to give you a deal on your morning cup. Who am I to stand in the way of that celebration? Here are the best offers to take advantage of this Thursday.

  • National coffee day approaches: Here are 17 spots for great coffee in central PA

    Celebrate National Coffee Day this Thursday, Sept. 29, or sooner, with a cup of java from one of these 17 spots in central Pa.

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them also produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the beer industry in 2022 is seeing increasing demand for premium beers, which continue to drive market growth.

  • Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

    Steakholder Foods Ltd (NASDAQ: STKH) has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment. "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman. The compa

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • How to Make Authentic Mexican Street Tacos

    Here's what chefs say you need to prepare tacos like those you find in MexicoCorn tortillas are more authentic than flour tortillas for a Mexican street taco.By Althea Chang-CookFor many people i...

  • Best Types of Coffee Mugs for Keeping a Brew Warm

    Plus, how a smaller serving can make all the differenceBy Anna KocharianThe perfect cup of coffee may begin with fresh beans and a high-quality coffee maker, but the vessel from which it’s consum...

  • Celebrate National Coffee Day with the best gifts for coffee lovers

    These are the best coffee lover gift ideas including coffee makers, coffee gift baskets and espresso machines

  • 30 Easy Halloween Dinner Ideas for Kids From Mini Spider Pizzas to Bandaged Finger Hot Dogs

    Halloween dinner ideas for kids make the holiday even more fun! It may seem like a day that is all about the treats, but it's certainly not a trick to make sure you fuel up your little ghouls and goblins for their journey through the neighborhood—or even around the house this year. And it's even ...

  • 6 Reasons Why Chickpeas Are One of the Healthiest Pantry Staples You Can Buy

    These shelf-stable legumes pack in protein, fiber, and so much more.

  • Abuela TikToker Salty Cocina Is Passing Down Important Family Recipes To The Next Generation

    Ana M. Regalado took to TikTok to preserve family recipes. But she's found a much wider audience for her Mexican cooking and warm lessons.

  • The 22 Best Sale Items at Costco in October

    They're on sale now through October 23–get 'em while you can!

  • You won't believe that you can reheat your coffee with your phone

    With this smart mug, you can keep your favorite hot drink at the perfect temperature with your phone.

  • How to Make Homemade Greek Yogurt

    Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with the easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe in this video. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

  • Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

    If you can't grab a free coffee on September 29, you're not really trying.

  • Barista begs customers to ‘stop the hacks’: ‘We should not be making employees’ lives harder’

    A barista said he is fed up with all the TikTok drink hacks because minimum wage workers get hurt the most. The post Barista begs customers to ‘stop the hacks’: ‘We should not be making employees’ lives harder’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee (and Donuts)

    On Sept. 29, sip on free or discounted beverages from big brands like Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme and Blue Bottle for National Coffee Day