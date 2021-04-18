U.S. markets closed

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ORBC, RSVA, TPCO, and LATN

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ORBC to GI Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of RSVA and Enovix Corporation.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (“Union”) (NASDAQ GS: LATN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LATN and Procaps Group, S.A..

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


