Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BCML, FIBK, SBKK, and TGP

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS: FIBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBKK to CVB Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement SBKK shareholders will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 in cash for each share of SBKK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TFP to Stonepeak for $17.00 in cash per share of TGP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


