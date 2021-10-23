Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADER, ITMR, INOV, and TSC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM:ADER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ADER with Okada Manila.

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NasdaqCM:ITMR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OTMR and Zoll Medical. Under the terms of the merger agreement Zoll Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of ITMR for $31.00 in cash per American Depository Share.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:INOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INOV to an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital for $41.00 in cash per share of INOV owned.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TSC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TSC to Raymond James Financial, Inc. for $6.00 in cash and 0.25 shares of Raymond James per share of TSC owned.

