Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BCML, FIBK, FTSI, and TGP

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS: FIBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FTSI to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.520 in cash per share of FTSI owned.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TFP to Stonepeak for $17.00 in cash per share of TGP owned.

