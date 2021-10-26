U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, CXP, ESBK, and KRA

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACBI to SouthState Corporation in which ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock per share of ACBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXP to Pacific Investment Management LLC for $19.30 in cash per share of CXP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM: ESBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESBK to Community Bank Systems, Inc. for $23.10 in cash per share of ESBK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KRA to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. For $46.50 in cash per share of KRA owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


