Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BBDC, DVCR, HOMB, and GTS

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BBDC and Sierra Income Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Diversicare (OTC: DVCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DVCR to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 in cash per share of DVCR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HOMB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOMB with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


