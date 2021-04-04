Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MIK, PTVCA and TPCO
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 /
Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIK to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.
If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
CONTACT:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638828/Lifshitz-Law-Firm-PC-Announces-Investigation-of-AEGN-MIK-PTVCA-and-TPCO