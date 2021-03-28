U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,979.22
    +1,489.29 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, KSU, CP, PBCT, PRSP, PTVCA, RNET, MIK, SNX, TLND, TPCO and WSFS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Perspecta Inc. – (NYSE: PRSP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRSP to Peraton for $29.35 per share.

If you are a PRSP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SNX and Tech Data Corporation.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIK to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLND to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-ksu-cp-pbct-prsp-ptvca-rnet-mik-snx-tlnd-tpco-and-wsfs-301256561.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Rebounds Bullishly Amid Deeper FedEx Ties

    GM is showing strength in a volatile market amid EV and AV progress. With prospects for deeper ties between FedEx and General Motors, is it a buy?

  • Baidu, Tencent in U.S. extend slide after SEC actions amid U.S.-China tension

    U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment group plunged this week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Talks last week between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska culminated in U.S. sanctions being announced against Chinese officials over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang. Baidu stock was last down 4.7%, while Tencent had lost 9.6% on the day.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based oil consultancy Vanda Insights. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.(Adds Adnoc CEO’s comment in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • Plug Power Stock’s Recent Slide Is Based Solely on Short-Sighted Speculation

    Shares in hydrogen fuel system company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been a big mover in 2021. However, for the past two months, they’ve been going in the wrong direction. PLUG stock gained 950% in 2020, then started off 2021 with a 127% surge in the first three weeks. It’s been downhill since then, though. PLUG shares are now in a slump. After dropping to the $33 level, they are close to being back to where they were to start the year. Source: Alexander Kirch / Shutterstock.com A short seller has been raising doubts about the viability of the hydrogen economy in general. That has scared off a lot of investors. However, the resulting drop in PLUG stock has created a buying opportunity for those who believe in the long-term potential of hydrogen. It’s also worth noting that Plug Power is not an opportunistic startup with a collection of prototypes. This is an established hydrogen fuel cell company with a 24-year history, proven products and paying customers. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Naysayers and Short Sellers Cast Doubt on Hydrogen Hydrogen stocks, including PLUG stock, were on fire in the second half of 2020 on the strength of President Joe Biden’s Green New Deal. A focus on zero-emission vehicles is good news for electric vehicles (EVs) at the consumer level. But for commercial application, hydrogen fuel cells — which don’t require hours of charging — have proven more popular. Plug Power has a solid business providing zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell forklifts and fueling solutions for commercial warehouses and distribution centers. However, there has been some controversy over whether that hydrogen can ever be “green.” That would mean the hydrogen would have to be manufactured using renewable energy. The problem is most hydrogen today is not green. It is produced using coal or natural gas and emits CO2. In other words, the hydrogen fuel cell is zero-emission, but producing the required hydrogen fuel is not. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening As Barron’s reports, short-seller Kerrisdale Capital Management released a report in January that casts doubt on whether green hydrogen will ever be commercially viable. It also raises concerns that battery technology could improve to the point where it supplants hydrogen fuel cells for warehouse fleets. Both scenarios would be bad news for Plug Power. That report helped to kick off the current slide in PLUG stock. The Kerrisdale Capital Management report is speculative, of course. There are also many proponents who feel that green hydrogen will become economically viable in less than a decade. And in the meantime, there is an intermediate stage known as blue hydrogen, which employs carbon capture to minimize the environmental impact of hydrogen production. Positives in 2021 But it hasn’t been all bad news in 2021 for Plug Power. Far from it. On Jan. 6, Plug announced a strategic partnership with South Korea’s SK Group. That country expects its hydrogen economy to be worth $40 billion by 2040. SK Group is teaming up with Plug Power to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations and electrolyzers in the South Korean and Asian markets. The deal includes a $1.5 billion investment in Plug Power by SK Group. That news naturally helped kick off the PLUG stock surge at the start of January. In addition, Plug released revised earnings guidance that is nothing but good news for investors. On Jan. 26, the company announced it had exceeded 2020 gross billing targets. In addition, it raised billing guidance modestly for 2021 (from $450 million to $475 million), and dramatically hiked its 2024 gross billings target to $1.7 billion. Bottom Line on PLUG Stock The second half of 2020 was a stellar period for Plug Power and its investors. A new president determined to bring in a zero-emission economy — and willing to spend big to do so — was nothing but good news for hydrogen stocks. PLUG stock closed 2020 with a gain of 950% for the year. More good news, including closing that big strategic investment from SK Group, helped shares to surge in early 2021, closing at a nearly 20-year high in January. Then came a bit of short-term reality in the form of short-seller action, followed by a Q4 earnings and revenue miss. The combination has scared off a lot of investors and knocked PLUG stock down to near where it started 2021. That short-sighted thinking on an established company that shows big long-term promise has resulted in a real opportunity. The investment analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal get it. They have PLUG rated as overweight. Their average 12-month price target of $62.49 offers 88% upside. PLUG stock also rates an “A” in Portfolio Grader. And the company now has $5 billion in cash at its disposal to execute on its global growth strategy. That makes Plug Power a pretty tempting way to add green to your portfolio — with growth, and in support of zero-emission technology. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in PLUG. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Plug Power Stockâs Recent Slide Is Based Solely on Short-Sighted Speculation appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities

    The American bank plans to make the hires across its business, filling most of the positions this year, according to Angel Ng Yin-yee, the CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Citi also plans to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent as it expands its digital offerings, she said. "The bulk of it will be our frontline people," Ng said. "We're also cautious we need to have the right product development, digital channel development people and compliance people, so we are also ramping up the middle office and the back office." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In 2020, the bank's consumer business in Hong Kong recorded a 44 per cent increase in net new money, with credit card and new bank account clients utilising digital channels at a much higher rate than before against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ng said. "When people cannot travel and they cannot do other things, they have their mind on wealth management, on how I am going to get better in terms of managing my finances," Ng said. "We actually saw quite a good level of client activity in both the consumer side and the institutional side." On the investment banking side, the lender helped clients raise about US$40 billion in equity and debt deals in Hong Kong last year. Citi's move to expand its Hong Kong operations comes as other lenders are also hiring in the region in anticipation of a continued "homecoming" of US-listed Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong and opportunities to serve the mainland's wealthy as China further opens its financial markets. Credit Suisse plans to triple its headcount in China over the next three years as it moves to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture and further expand its business in China, its CEO Thomas Gottstein said at the China Development Forum on March 20. Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen> Even as banks increase their presence on the ground in the mainland, Hong Kong will remain an important international financial centre as China - and its rising affluence - continues to open up to the rest of the world, Ng said. "The talent pool in Hong Kong is built over a long period of time," Ng said. "Not just having bodies, but having the knowledge and the expertise we have in the financial industry. That gives us the confidence as well to be continuously navigating through all of the opportunity, as well as the risk." "This is a very creative infrastructure. It's very innovative. Nobody has tried it before," Ng said. "I don't think it will be a 'Big Bang' opportunity to start with. It will be a pilot. It will be slow. It will be gradual. I think it opens us up into a bigger market - talking about multiples of what we have in Hong Kong - in the coming years." In recent weeks, some members of the financial community have pushed back over Hong Kong's aggressive efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying three-week mandatory quarantines for returnees to the city and other measures could threaten the city's standing. Ng said the aggressive approach is a "necessary evil" to protect the city's people. "Our competitive advantage is talent, even in the financial industry," she said. If we are not able to protect the health and well-being of the talent, that is also dampening the efficiency and the effectiveness of the financial system. I think we need to have a balance. We still need to put the health and the well-being of the people and of the city as the first priority." That said, Ng said relaxing the quarantine period somewhat would further interaction with clients outside the city, as well as help with relocation by expatriate hires and visits by overseas bank executives. At the same time, Citi is adjusting to the new way of working post-Covid after the company's bankers have spent months working from home or on marathon 12- to 14-hour video calls marketing a slew of initial public offerings to international investors. Jane Fraser, Citi's new CEO, said in a memo last week that the bank would adopt a new hybrid working system, where many employees would typically spend three days a week in the office and two at home. Fraser also encouraged employees to avoid scheduling meetings outside traditional working hours and to adopt "Zoom-free Fridays" where video conferences are discouraged. Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam> "Our staff are telling us they have Zoom fatigue," Ng said. "It is easier right now for us to have back-to-back meeting because you don't even have to walk. You just press a button and you jump from one to another. It's non-stop. Therefore, we have dedicated a lot of our mind into how to help our staff in terms of wellness." That ranges from physical wellness concerns amid the pandemic to pressure employees have experienced from working at home for months, with their spouse and children in tow, Ng said. For example, Citi is giving all of its staff an extra day of leave in May to unplug and reset and preparing a programme to provide home testing kits for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to its frontline staff in Hong Kong. "Obviously, there are some things that we cannot avoid because we are a multinational company. Often myself, I have calls with New York and EMEA," Ng said. "Because we are putting it on paper, on email, our staff will feel secured that they are empowered to make the right decision and say no." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar?

    Billionaires had been dismissing it since inception; however, in the last few months, many are coming to accept that Bitcoin will be around in the future. The post Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar? appeared first on Worth.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • These 2 EV Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon, Says Analyst

    They say that politics are downstream from culture – but so are the stock markets. And sometimes, culture informs our investment decisions in ways that we could never have predicted just a decade earlier. The electric vehicle sector is one such sector, in the early stages of its takeoff. EVs are more than just the flagship of an environmentalist’s wish list. They are the showboats of new automotive technology, promising several advantages over internal combustion technology: cleaner vehicles, higher performance, and a revolution in battery technology that will certainly carry over into the broader economy. With all of that behind it, it’s no wonder that 5-star analyst Tate Sullivan, of Maxim Group, sees current conditions offering an opportunity to buy into EV stocks. He notes that EV companies in his coverage universe have been executing well on consistent expansion strategies, building up both production capacity and distribution networks. Sullivan is especially bullish on two EV stocks, noting that each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we did a deep dive into the data to find out what makes both so attractive. Beam Global (BEEM) First up of Sullivan’s picks is Beam Global, a solar tech company that focuses on creating charging solution for electric vehicles and drones. Beam’s flagship product is the EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), a solar powered, stand alone charging station that fits into standard parking spaces and is compatible with most models of electric vehicle. The EV ARC operates off the grid, increasing its installation flexibility – and its reliability. Beam boasts that the EV ARC can be installed without construction permits in just a few minutes, an advantage conferred directly by its independent, off-the-grid design. Additionally, the charging units can be easily moved should the customer need to relocate. These attributes make the system attractive to fleet customers, and Beam lists over two dozen California municipalities and State government agencies on its customer list. Earlier this year, Beam announced that it saw record deliveries in 4Q20, with 33 EV ARC systems delivered and installed during the quarter. This was more than any previous Q4, and more than the three previous quarters of 2020. Looking at Beam, Sullivan believes that the company’s success in delivering is sustainable, noting, "BEEM can support larger orders from its current manufacturing facility by adding workers and shifts.” The analyst added, “We continue to expect BEEM shares will anticipate large orders for the company's primary clean energy EV charging infrastructure product, the EV ARC. While many other companies in the EV market are developing products, factories, and supply chains, BEEM already has revenue, repeat customers, and a plan to significantly increase capacity.” In line with his optimistic approach, Sullivan rates BEEM a Buy along with a $90 price target. This figure implies a 124% upside from current levels. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys and 1 Hold have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, BEEM gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $69.33 average price target, shares could surge ~72% in the next year. (See BEEN stock analysis on TipRanks) GreenPower Motor (GP) From innovations in charging infrastructure, we’ll switch over to actual EVs. GreenPower Motor is a maker of commercial electric vehicles, with a line of busses marketed to school districts and urban mass transit systems, as well as cargo vans fit for light hauling duties. The company’s prime product is the EV Star, an adaptable electric drive cab and chassis capable of modification into truck, van, or bus configurations. GreenPower also builds and markets full size, low-ride transit busses of more conventional design. GreenPower is based in Vancouver, Canada, and boasts a strong customer base in the state of California. The California state government has directed that, by 2035, all new vehicles sold in the state must be zero-emission; this opens up a large market for companies like GreenPower, and the company currently boasts Sacramento Regional Transit, the Port of Oakland, and the University of California system among its customers. Sullivan points out that “GP has already announced plans to increase monthly production of electric school buses and shuttle vans ahead of larger orders,” and to expand its manufacturing facilities. The company reported having 95 vehicles ‘completed but not delivered’ or in production at the end of Q4, and is seeing increased customer orders. Recent new customers include Zeem Solutions, an e-mobility logistics company that ordered 30 EV Star vans, and Washington State’s Grant Transit Authority, which ordered four wireless-charging EV Stars. In February, GP announced an agreement to provide up to 150 EV Star cab and chassis units to Forest River, Inc., a maker of cutaway bus, motorhomes, and trucks. Referring to the Forest River agreement, Sullivan wrote, “We believe this order will help GP secure orders from other EV customers. In addition to announcing this order, GP believes its current monthly production of EV Star and electric school buses can lead to $75M of annual revenue.” To this end, the Maxim analyst rates the stock a Buy, and his $45 price target indicates room for 125% growth in the next 12 months. Judging by the consensus breakdown, opinions are anything but mixed. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that GP is a Strong Buy. At $41, the average price target implies 116% upside potential. (See GP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nasdaq and Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association to Host “The Future of Finance” March 31 with CEOs of OppFi, LendingClub, Finance of America

    The battle for banking is heating up as Fintech companies roll out new lending and financing services. For the largest players, this could bring more high-margin lending and profits for shareholders. It could also make the U.S. more equitable for those with lower credit scores who can’t access traditional loans. Fintech stocks continue to outperform […]

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • A break for borrowers? Spiking mortgage rates may be stalling, experts say

    A survey shows rates are higher for a sixth week, but they might already be pausing.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Options Traders May Be Fearing More Downside For Cathie Wood's ARKK

    Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) is down over 30% since it reached an all-time-high of $159.70 on Feb. 16, but options traders may be seeing more downside for Cathie Wood’s fund, which holds shares of companies that Wood feels are disruptive innovators. The ARKK Trades: At 2:09 p.m. Thursday a trader executed a put sweep of 7,238 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring April 16. The trade represented a $38,000 bearish bet for which the trader paid $5.25 per option contract. At 1:04 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 400 ARKK options with a $110 strike price expiring on Jan. 20, 2023. The trade represented a $1.4-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $26 per option contract. At 11:16 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,500 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring May 21. The trade represented a $2.49-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.60 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 819 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.35-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,028 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.7-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,087 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $1.78-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.40 per option contract. Together, traders are betting almost $8.76 million that the share price of ARKK is going lower. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating a large move in stock price will occur imminently. A sweeper pays market price for the call options, instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. About ARKK: Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs have been wildly popular this year, and retail investors watch the fund’s activity daily to see which companies are being bought and sold. ARKK holds numerous stocks in this fund popular with retail traders such as Telsa Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Although ARKK holds some pharmaceuticals and biosciences companies, most of its holdings are in the tech sector, which is in a rout. Watch Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood here: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStart Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For RacesBlackBerry's Announces IVY Innovation Fund For Smart Vehicle Startup Companies© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.