U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,680.52
    +175.51 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of FVCB, MSON, SQ, and SBKK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 /

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FVCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQGS:MSON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSON to Bioventus, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSON shareholders will receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or $28.00 in cash, for each share of MSON owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Afterpay Limited to SQ. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of SQ stock for each share of Afterpay owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX:SBKK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBKK to CVB Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement SBKK shareholders will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 in cash for each share of SBKK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659715/Lifshitz-Law-Firm-PC-Announces-Investigation-of-FVCB-MSON-SQ-and-SBKK

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Consumer Goods Stocks With Big Return Potential

    You don't have to chase hot stock tips on message boards to be successful in the stock market. With that said, here's why three Motley Fool contributors like fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). A few estimates peg the total streaming market growth at around 20% per year.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) On Your Watchlist?

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • 3 Reasons Stock Price Doesn't Matter

    Don't spend too much time looking at a stock's price -- consider more important things in your analysis.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

    Square's (NYSE: SQ) recent earnings announcement sent the stock surging higher in early August. Most of the attention around Square centers not so much on financials, but on its intention to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay (OTC: AFTP.F), a transaction that will entail purchase of all of Afterpay's stock for $29 billion. Afterpay allows Square to supercharge buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options, making it easier for consumers to purchase products and pay in installments without interest.

  • Did Bath & Body Works Doom Itself By Spinning Off Victoria's Secret?

    After stirring up a lather with its spin-off of Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) and its retirement of its former "L Brands" name, Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) (NYSE: LB) saw its stock price go down the drain. Inexperienced investors might think this heralds bad times for the company, but there are at least three reasons to be bullish about the changes being made at the company.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • George Soros Exits Shares Bought During Bill Hwang’s Archegos Implosion

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros’s investment firm, which snapped up shares sold off in massive blocks during the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions.Soros Fund Management sold $194.3 million of ViacomCBS Inc., $77 million of Baidu Inc. shares and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd., according to a regulatory filing released Friday. The billionaire’s firm also liquidated positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Discovery Inc.The sales are n

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Banks have relied on the Fair Isaac, or FICO, credit score system for decades to determine whether a customer would be able to pay back a loan or not. It is a rigid system that makes it difficult for those with little or no credit history or to get approved for loans, even if they can pay them back. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions by utilizing many data points that a FICO score doesn't account for, giving lenders using Upstart's technology a more complete picture of a potential borrower's ability to pay.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • 3 Ways Upstart Just Crushed Earnings

    The company is using artificial intelligence to flip lending on its head, and its growth suggests the banks are loving it.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.