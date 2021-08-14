U.S. markets closed

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRBS, IRT, SNR, and QADA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2021 /

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:BRBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Independent Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of IRT with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SNR to Ventas, Inc. in which SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of SNR.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

QAD, Inc. (NasdaqGS:QADA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QADA to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. LLP, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659712/Lifshitz-Law-Firm-PC-Announces-Investigation-of-BRBS-IRT-SNR-and-QADA

