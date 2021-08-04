U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of HFC, OSBC, RYFL and TBIO

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HFC and Sinclair Oil Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WNRP and OSBC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WNRP shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of OSBC and $271.15 in cash for each share of WNRP they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RYFL to Finward Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement RYFL shareholders will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each share of RYFL owned.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TBIO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TBIO to Sanofi for $38.00 in cash for each share of TBIO owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


