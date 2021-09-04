Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ADTN, DSPG, SIC, and SBKK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSPG and ADVA.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DSPG to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 in cash per share of DSPG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SIC to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 in cash per share of SIC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX:SBKK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBKK to CVB Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement SBKK shareholders will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 in cash for each share of SBKK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662778/Lifshitz-Law-Firm-PC-Announces-Investigation-of-ADTN-DSPG-SIC-and-SBKK



