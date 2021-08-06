U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of ContextLogic, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH), Provention Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PRVB), Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI), and Virgin Galactic holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ContextLogic, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against WISH alleging that in the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to conduct the IPO and throughout the Class Period, WISH made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of WISH’s business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users (“MAUs”) and MAU growth trends.

If you are a WISH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PRVB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against PRVB alleging that PRVB made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PRVB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against UI alleging that UI, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to UI’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access UI’s customers’ systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, UI’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an UI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SPCE alleging that SPCE made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) for accounting purposes, SCH's warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) SPCE had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the Business Combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a SPCE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


