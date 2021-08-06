U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Array Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ARRY), Aterian, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATER), Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR), and Purecycle Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PCT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Array Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ARRY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ARRY alleging that ARRY made false and misleading statements because they omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that, dating back to the first quarter of 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel was in the process of more than doubling, and that ARRY was facing increasing freight costs, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis. The Complaint further alleges that the Company's Offering Materials contained false and misleading statements because they omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that, prior to the Offerings, increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting the Company's business and operations.

If you are a ARRY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Aterian, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against ATER alleging that ATER misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company’s organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company’s recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) ATER’s purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) ATER uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a ATER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against DNMR alleging that DNMR made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DNMR had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) DNMR had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a DNMR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Purecycle Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PCT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against PCT alleging that PCT made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technology PCT licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (2) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (3) PCT’s financial projections are baseless; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


