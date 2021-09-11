U.S. markets closed

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ECHO, IKNX, MSON, and VICI

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECHO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECHO to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 in cash per share of ECHO owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqCM: IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Misonix, Inc. (NasdaqGM: MSON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSON to Bioventus, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSON shareholders will receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or $28.00 in cash, for each share of MSON owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VICI with MGM Growth Properties LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI stock for each share of MGM they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


