U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,654.34
    +7.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,196.35
    +61.36 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,816.58
    -12.93 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,678.38
    +15.87 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +1.15 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.10
    +22.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9600
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8360
    -0.1280 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5300
    -0.2610 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.49
    -1,030.45 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.34
    +8.56 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.72
    -5.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s Number 1 Cannabis Conference and Trade Show, Returns to Vancouver in January

Lift&Co. Expo
·3 min read
Lift&amp;Co. Expo
Lift&Co. Expo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Bldg 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC, on January 12-14, 2023.

Lift&Co. Expo is Canada’s premier event for seasoned professionals, recreational and medical consumers, industry associations, sectoral pioneers, dedicated media, and specialist investors engaged in the cannabis sector. Located at Vancouver’s iconic waterfront, offering beautiful panoramic views of the mountains, the Vancouver Convention Centre is both amid gorgeous natural scenery and conveniently in the vicinity of downtown.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage face-to-face with more than 130 expert speakers. In addition, exclusive educational content will be shared at various sessions, including presentations and panel discussions that shed light on the opportunities and day-to-day challenges across every facet of the Canadian cannabis business sector. The most pertinent items on the agenda will include trends in the international cannabis market, productivity projections and the scope for increasing profitability, shifting economic forces, and discussions on recent legislations.

On Thursday, January 12th, the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (“LCBC”) will connect thousands of attendees with experienced professionals and thought leaders across the cannabis value chain. The LCBC offers an invaluable opportunity to stay abreast of the latest innovations, deepen industry networks, and establish lasting relationships.

On Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th, participants will attend back-to-back expo days, where 200+ exhibitors will showcase their brands, products, and services. As a destination of discovery, attendees will be able to sample the cutting-edge in cannabis technology and connect directly with B2B buyers, retail stores, budtenders, consumers, brand ambassadors, investors, and industry speakers.

January 14th will also play host to Consumer Day, where all cannabis consumers, enthusiasts and medical patients are encouraged to learn from and connect with exhibitors in a smart, welcoming, informed, and community-driven environment. Topics of interest will be timely and will likely include the rising number of women in the sector, trends in edibles and new psychedelic therapies for pain management.

Throughout the immersive three-day event, participants will be well positioned to generate new high-quality leads, engage with influential decision-makers, and explore potential synergies for local, regional, national, and even global expansion.

The event is expected to draw over 10,000 participants and dozens of industry and media partners. Research has found that at Lift&Co events, over 78% of attendees follow up with exhibitors. A source of excellent digital traction, Lift&Co’s signature surprises have garnered over 15 million social media impressions, guaranteeing plenty of media coverage for exhibitors and partners.

To purchase tickets, register as an exhibitor or partner, apply for speaking opportunities, or to learn more about Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver 2023, visit https://liftexpo.ca/lift-co-expo-vancouver-2023/

About Lift&Co. Expo
Lift&Co. Expo is Canada’s No. 1 Cannabis Conference & Trade Show, delivering expert insights and education, as well as the ultimate in business-building networking and an expo floor showcasing hundreds of products, services, and industry innovations. All this, plus famous surprises and a-ha! moments. Lift&Co. Expo is proudly managed by MCI Events.

Event Contact
Lift&Co. Expo
info@liftexpo.ca

Media Contact
CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

    You might want to consider adding these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio to maximize your returns.

  • Air taxi startup Kittyhawk's shutdown means 100 people are losing their jobs

    Kittyhawk said in a regulatory filing it's is letting go workers in Palo Alto and in Mountain View. Among those getting canned: CEO Sebastian Thrun.

  • Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fight

    In the month since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid down a hard line on inflation, stocks have suffered double-digit losses, chasms have opened in global currency markets, and yields on the safest U.S. government debt have surged to their highest levels since the dark days of the financial crisis nearly a decade and a half ago. U.S. central bank officials have been clear, however, just as Powell was in his remarks at the Jackson Hole economic conference in Wyoming and following the central bank's policy meeting last week: There's no rescue coming. If the long-touted "Fed put" - a perceived tendency to run to the aid of financial markets - isn't dead, it has been put in deep hibernation, with U.S. officials making clear in recent days they are looking beyond both the sea of red on Wall Street and the avalanche of concern overseas that the U.S. central bank may be pushing the world to the brink of recession.

  • Rate Hike Holdout Morocco Faces Off Against Inflation: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s first interest-rate hike in 14 years is likely approaching, as concern over the highest inflation in decades threatens a drive for cheap borrowing that was meant to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Se

  • Crypto Exchange FTX Is Moving Its US Headquarters From Chicago to Miami

    FTX has been steadily building up its presence in southern Florida, including purchasing the naming rights to the NBA’s Miami Heat arena in 2021 for $135 million.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Plug Power (PLUG). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • The Market Has Taken a Beating. Why It’s Still Too Soon for Bargains.

    The risk of a recession isn't fully priced into stocks yet, so there could be more volatility ahead, some strategists say.

  • Safe Bulkers Divests 2006-Built Kamsarmax Vessel For ~$16M

    Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has agreed to sell MV Pedhoulas Trader, a 2006 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, for a net sale price of $15.84 million. The sale carries a forward delivery date lies within December 2022. "We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase 3 vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment," said Safe Bulkers president Loukas Barmpar

  • ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors -source

    Shareholders approved the move at an investor meeting on Tuesday, boosting the figure from the previous maximum of five, added the source, who sought anonymity as the information was confidential. The five-strong board of the Beijing-based company includes its new chief executive, Liang Rubo, who took over as chairman from founder and former chief executive Zhang Yiming. The other directors are representatives of General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, Reuters has reported.

  • Apple Suppliers Drop as Firm Said to Ditch iPhone Output Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Apple Inc.’s Asian suppliers extended losses Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Californian company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendu

  • JPMorgan doubles down on UK retail bank Chase

    Wall Street giant JPMorgan is planning to double the size of its workforce at fledgling British retail bank Chase to at least 2,000 within two years, the CEO of the venture told Reuters, despite losses and some investor scepticism. JPMorgan said it had attracted one million customers and more than 10 billion pounds ($10.8 billion) of deposits to its UK mobile app bank since its launch last September. It's a template the bank wants to replicate in other international markets - despite an intensifying cost of living crisis that has soured the outlook for retail banks globally.

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • Gemini Exec: We Like ‘Thoughtful’ Regulation

    Crypto exchange Gemini is partnering with robo-advisor Betterment, to bring diversified crypto portfolios to investors. Gemini Chief Strategy Officer Marshall Beard discusses the partnership, along with his views on the future of crypto regulation.

  • Strong Dollar, US Stocks, Credit Markets: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, The Home Depot and AT&T

    UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, The Home Depot and AT&T are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $98.12, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day.

  • S&P 500 renews slide, hits near two-year low

    The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its old 2022 low from June and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. After the benchmark index fell more than 20% from its early January high to a low on June 16, which confirmed that the retreat was indeed a bear market, the S&P then rallied into mid-August before running out of gas. MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: The S&P 500 lost 10.94 points, or 0.30%, to stand at 3,644.1, just above the old low at 3,636.87.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Text

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Firms can blame the