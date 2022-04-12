U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Lift&Co. Expo Powers the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Lift & Co. Expo
·3 min read

Canada’s #1 Cannabis Event returns May 12-15, 2022, revealing what’s next in Canada and across the globe, as well as plenty of F-U-N!

On the way to Lift&Co. Expo

Excited attendees on their way to the expo floor!
Excited attendees on their way to the expo floor!

Toronto, Ontario, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets are on sale now for Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 12-15, 2022. As the highly anticipated show draws near, the team behind the scenes reveals noteworthy new features and a schedule of can’t-miss content to power the future of Canada’s booming cannabis industry.

Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022 includes:​

  • Lift Cannabis Business Conference | May 12​

  • Lift&Co. Expo Industry Days | May 13 – 14

  • Budtender Day | May 14 – new!

  • Lift&Co. Expo Consumer Day | May 15​

Lift&Co. Expo 2022 kicks off with the leading educational event of its kind, the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC), on May 12, 2022. With a speaker list that reads as a who’s-who of the modern cannabis industry, topics will focus on forward-thinking insights on Canada and across the globe. Thereafter, Lift&Co. Expo Industry Days on May 13 and 14, which include the CannaVest North Investment Forum, will continue exploring what’s new, notable and next in the cannabis industry.

Content highlights include:

  • Next Gen Cannabis Innovation: The Future of Rapid Delivery Cannabis (May 12)

  • The New Big Product Categories: What Will They Be? (May 12)

  • Athletes & Cannabis: How Cannabis is a Game-Changer (May 13)

  • The Operator Perspective: Business Plans & Future Expansion Opportunities (May 13)

  • Crystal Ball: The Future of the Canadian Cannabis Market (May 14)

  • Activist-to-Industry: Canada’s Leading Cannabis Industry Pioneers (May 14)

Speakers appearing on-stage and leading sessions include:

  • Niel Marotta, President & CEO, Director, Co-Founder, Indiva

  • Elias Theodorou, MMA Fighter, Cannabis Advocate, Athlete Ambassador, Athletes for CARE

  • Solonje Burnett, Co-Founder & CEO, Humble Bloom

  • Philippe Lucas, PhD, President, SABI Mind

  • Tamara Lilien, Head of Education, CannSell Ontario

  • Adolfo Gonzalez, Founder & Headmaster, CannaReps

“Word has traveled fast that the Canadian cannabis market is projected to reach $4.8B in sales in 2022, but that’s just a number,” says Shawn Pierce, President of MCI Events. “Savvy industry members trust Lift&Co. Expo for the information and future insights they need to make the most of the market. We take this responsibility very seriously, but we also have a lot of fun doing it.”

This year, the signature Lift&Co. Expo experience will include plenty of new features and attractions. To name a few: Along with returning Presenting Partner JMCC, new Presenting Partner Greenpoint POS joins the line-up. The new Lift&Co. Expo Discovery Zone will showcase first-time finds in a special section of the exhibition hall filled with hundreds of products, services and innovations. New Budtenders’ Masterclasses, plus additional benefits for the hardworking, highly-skilled folks behind the counter. The first-ever Lift&Co. Expo Ambassador Board features 20-plus cannabis industry insiders. Plus, even more giveaways, fresh photo activations and a new expanded capacity after-party venue (to be announced soon).

With dozens of learning opportunities and hundreds of speakers, that’s but glimpse at what will be revealed. All this, plus the uniquely irresistible experience that makes Lift&Co. Expo the #1 event with thousands of cannabis retailers, producers, growers, investors, movers and shakers.

Visit liftexpo.ca for more information and to purchase tickets for Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 12-15, 2022. Follow Lift&Co. Expo on Instagram for exclusive content and giveaways leading up to the show.

Attachment

CONTACT: Amanda Lockington Lift&Co. Expo 1-877-681-5541 amanda@marigoldpr.com


