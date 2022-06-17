U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,649.01
    -17.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,741.22
    -185.85 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,669.06
    +22.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.05
    +14.22 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.91
    -4.68 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3000
    -0.0070 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0162 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1080
    +2.8680 (+2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.31
    +15.33 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Departure of CEO to Prepare for Growth Spurt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LIG Assets, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LIGA
LIG Assets, Inc.
LIG Assets, Inc.

NASHVILLE, TN, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIG Assets, Inc. announced that to facilitate the addition of new executives to our leadership team and board of directors, Ms. Dakota Forgione has decided to depart as CEO and board member of the company. During her tenure at LIGA her most active role was as an internal investment banker, and she will continue to assist in these functions moving forward.  Ms. Forgione was successful in helping in the sale of the Brentwood property, as well as the resolution of the IRS lien that was converted from a $1.5 million assessment into a $3.1 million tax loss carried forward for LIG Assets.

“I have informed the board that I have decided to leave LIG Assets, Inc. but plan on helping the company from a consulting position. LIGA is in position to move forward with the restructure and as new people enter, I felt that this would help expedite and make a smoother transition with as little disruption for LIGA's growth. I leave behind a strong and talented Executive Committee and a cohesive Board whose support I could always count on. I look forward to making a smooth transition to accelerate the positive momentum that LIGA has established,” CEO Forgione said.

Over the last 5 years, LIG Assets has seen approximately $25 million in deposited revenues and  eliminated all our legacy debt when we took over the company in 2017.  LIGA has been diligently working and taking advantage of the opportunities that this current market environment has provided us that would normally not be available.

"This will help with our transition in structuring LIG Assets into a major player.  Our plans are to restructure LIGA through joint ventures, merger and/or acquisitions.  As we talk about exploring new options that have been recently presented to us by various parties and concurrently evaluate our recent investments into other companies, our goal is to greatly increase the market capitalization of our company and benefit our shareholders." said President, Marvin Baker, “The growing need to consolidate and move this company forward with our current joint ventures and partnerships and potential mergers and acquisitions is likely to fuel growth of LIG Assets in the Sustainable industry.”

CFO Douglas Vaughn added, “We are in the process of restructuring the stock to bring both the authorized and outstanding shares to a respectable position that will attract quality companies to help them seriously consider joining LIGA. It is likely the management of a larger acquisition or JV partnership would take an active role that may include being the new CEO and possibly the Chairman of the Board.  We had hoped to conclude these items by July 29th of 2022 but the legal work will more than likely stretch the timetable.  Our new securities attorney firm has relationships with regulators and has the experience to properly complete proposed transactions.”

LIG Assets, Inc. is a multi-faceted worldwide investment company that focuses on real estate, media, and the seafood industry. LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy, and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies, and components to be utilized in residential and commercial real estate.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy, and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies, and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers, and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products, and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments. Please follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information: 
LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Marvin Baker 
President – LIG Assets, Inc. 
CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions 
Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com 
www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com 
www.BGTVDirect.com 
www.LIGAHomes.com 
833 – LIGAHOMES



Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • Based on history, the next bull market is just months away and could take the S&P 500 to 6000, says BofA

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD): When Will It Breakeven?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) business as it appears the company...

  • A Crypto Bankruptcy Could Be Investors’ Nightmare

    The cryptocurrency market’s latest swoon has raised the specter of bankruptcy restructuring. In such a case, crypto investors would be navigating uncharted territory.

  • China Accepts Ant’s Financial Holding Bid, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has agreed to accept Ant Group Co.’s application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, clearing a path for the fintech giant to potentially revive its listing plans following a lengthy regulatory overhaul.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got

  • 3 Steady Stocks That Are Perfect for Riding Out Market Volatility

    Many investors are having a challenging time navigating through the volatile market this year, as major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 21% and 30% year to date, respectively. Many previously high-flying growth stocks have been pummeled, and popular tickers have whipsawed between extreme swings in sentiment. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) has been in the news recently as the company that may acquire Kohl's. Beyond the Kohl's acquisition, Franchise Group looks like an attractive investment over the long term and one that is well positioned to fight through any economic turbulence.

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.32

    The board of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of July, with...

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?