Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) investors are sitting on a loss of 21% if they invested five years ago

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 49% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Ligand Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 0.04% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Ligand Pharmaceuticals' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Ligand Pharmaceuticals hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -21% exceeds its share price return of -49%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Ligand Pharmaceuticals shareholders gained a total return of 8.2% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ligand Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

