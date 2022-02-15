U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

Ligases Enzyme Market Size to grow by USD 5.15 billion | Growing Need for Ligases in Disease Treatment Emerges as Key Driver | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market outlook report "Ligases Enzyme Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.47% in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by source (microorganism, animal, and plant) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Ligases Enzyme Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Ligases Enzyme Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The ligases enzyme market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are focusing on launching innovative products and engaging in strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market.

For instance, In April 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Resolution Bioscience to expand its role in the fast-growing NGS market for precision oncology. Similarly, In January 2022, ArcticZymes Technologies ASA launched ArcticZymes R2D Ligase, IsoPol BST+ High Concentration Glycerol FREE, M-SAN HQ ELISA Kit and M-SAN HQ enzyme. In June 2021, they launched the second generation of SAN HQ enzyme, SAN HQ 2.0.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

  • BASF SE

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs Inc.

  • Novo Holdings AS

  • Promega Corp.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ligases enzyme market during the forecast period. According to our market analysis report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The presence of many vendors that offer ligases enzymes in the US is a significant factor that drives the growth of the market in this region. In addition, other factors such as the region's well-established end-user industries, including molecular biology laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and research organizations are also likely to influence the market's growth positively in the upcoming years. The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in countries such as Canada and the US are driving the regional market's growth. Furthermore, countries such as Germany, UK, China and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ligases enzymes market growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/ligases-enzyme-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis
The microorganism source segment of the market led the largest ligases enzyme market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owing to the wide range of applications of ligases enzymes sourced from microorganisms. Ligases enzymes are found in microorganisms and can be segmented into adenosine triphosphate (ATP) dependent ligases and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) dependent ligases. This is expected to drive the segment's growth in the market during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing need for ligases in disease treatment is one of the key factors likely to influence the market's growth positively in the upcoming years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, among individuals is fueling the demand for new treatment methods to offer better patient care. The rising incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders leads researchers and scientists to opt for ligases enzymes to diagnose and treat various infections. In addition, researchers are increasingly focusing on molecular biology due to its high impact on diagnosing and treating diseases using gene therapy. This will eventually drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

The limitations associated with ligases enzymes will be a major challenge for the ligases enzyme market during the forecast period. Certain NAD-dependent thermostable DNA ligase, which is utilized in vitro, can ligate only a limited number of nicks. Furthermore, they have negligible activity on short cohesive and blunt substrates in end-joining reactions. Due to these limitations, they are not suitable for various applications. These challenges will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the ligases enzyme market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:
Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coenzyme Q10 Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ligases Enzyme Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Novo Holdings AS, Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Source

  • Microorganism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Animal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Source

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

  • BASF SE

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs Inc.

  • Novo Holdings AS

  • Promega Corp.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ligases-enzyme-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-15-billion--growing-need-for-ligases-in-disease-treatment-emerges-as-key-driver--technavio-301480538.html

SOURCE Technavio

