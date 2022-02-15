Ligases Enzyme Market Size to grow by USD 5.15 billion | Growing Need for Ligases in Disease Treatment Emerges as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market outlook report "Ligases Enzyme Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.47% in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by source (microorganism, animal, and plant) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Ligases Enzyme Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The ligases enzyme market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are focusing on launching innovative products and engaging in strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market.

For instance, In April 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Resolution Bioscience to expand its role in the fast-growing NGS market for precision oncology. Similarly, In January 2022, ArcticZymes Technologies ASA launched ArcticZymes R2D Ligase, IsoPol BST+ High Concentration Glycerol FREE, M-SAN HQ ELISA Kit and M-SAN HQ enzyme. In June 2021, they launched the second generation of SAN HQ enzyme, SAN HQ 2.0.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

BASF SE

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novo Holdings AS

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ligases enzyme market during the forecast period. According to our market analysis report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The presence of many vendors that offer ligases enzymes in the US is a significant factor that drives the growth of the market in this region. In addition, other factors such as the region's well-established end-user industries, including molecular biology laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and research organizations are also likely to influence the market's growth positively in the upcoming years. The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in countries such as Canada and the US are driving the regional market's growth. Furthermore, countries such as Germany, UK, China and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ligases enzymes market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The microorganism source segment of the market led the largest ligases enzyme market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owing to the wide range of applications of ligases enzymes sourced from microorganisms. Ligases enzymes are found in microorganisms and can be segmented into adenosine triphosphate (ATP) dependent ligases and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) dependent ligases. This is expected to drive the segment's growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing need for ligases in disease treatment is one of the key factors likely to influence the market's growth positively in the upcoming years. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, among individuals is fueling the demand for new treatment methods to offer better patient care. The rising incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders leads researchers and scientists to opt for ligases enzymes to diagnose and treat various infections. In addition, researchers are increasingly focusing on molecular biology due to its high impact on diagnosing and treating diseases using gene therapy. This will eventually drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

The limitations associated with ligases enzymes will be a major challenge for the ligases enzyme market during the forecast period. Certain NAD-dependent thermostable DNA ligase, which is utilized in vitro, can ligate only a limited number of nicks. Furthermore, they have negligible activity on short cohesive and blunt substrates in end-joining reactions. Due to these limitations, they are not suitable for various applications. These challenges will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Ligases Enzyme Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Novo Holdings AS, Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

