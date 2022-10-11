U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size to Record a CAGR of 1.5%, Rising Penetration of Downsized Engines in LCVs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Market by Type (Conventional fuel vehicles and Alternative fuel vehicles) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the light commercial vehicle market size between 2021 and 2026 is 1436.98 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs will drive vehicle prices, which is propelling the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers are developing downsized engine blocks to reduce curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and avoid the formation of emissions. Most vehicle manufacturers equip turbochargers within diesel and gasoline engines to facilitate more air for combustion. Gasoline engine turbochargers are made of composite materials that can resist high operating temperatures produced at a high rate of rpm. In addition, their weight is significantly more than diesel engine turbochargers. Moreover, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient LCVs in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the turbocharged downsized engines market. These factors will compel LCV makers to use turbochargers in their gasoline and diesel LCV models.

  • Market Challenges: The implementation of fuel-efficiency standards, which results in high increased prices of LCVs, is hampering the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers need to equip the engines of their vehicles with numerous parts of equipment to reduce the consumption of fuel. Moreover, the increase in the electrification of automotive components will lead to a significant rise in the prices of vehicles. Hence, the increase in the cost of LCVs will lead to a decline in sales of LCVs during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioView our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the conventional fuel vehicles segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of LCVs in the US and China will fuel the growth of the LCVs market during the forecast period. This is because of improved access to financing and growth of the small business sector, which includes retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and others. These factors have to an increase in the sales of LCVs, which will drive the growth of the conventional fuel vehicles segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the light commercial vehicle market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • AMG Corp

  • Ashok Leyland Ltd

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Daimler Truck Holding AG

  • Ford Motor Co.

  • GAZ International LLC

  • General Motors Co

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd

  • Hyundai Motor Co

  • Isuzu Motors Ltd

  • JAC Inc.

  • Kia Motors Corp

  • Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Tata Motors Ltd

  • Toyota Motor Corp

  • Volkswagen AG

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

1436.98 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.4

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, Canada, China, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMG Corp, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Cummins Inc., Daimler Truck Holding AG, Ford Motor Co., GAZ International LLC, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd, JAC Inc., Kia Motors Corp, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, and Volkswagen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Conventional fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Alternative fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ashok Leyland Ltd

  • 10.4 Daimler Truck Holding AG

  • 10.5 Ford Motor Co.

  • 10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

  • 10.7 Hyundai Motor Co

  • 10.8 Isuzu Motors Ltd

  • 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.10 Tata Motors Ltd

  • 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp

  • 10.12 Volkswagen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-commercial-vehicle-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-1-5-rising-penetration-of-downsized-engines-in-lcvs-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301644914.html

SOURCE Technavio

