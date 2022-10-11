Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size to Record a CAGR of 1.5%, Rising Penetration of Downsized Engines in LCVs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Market by Type (Conventional fuel vehicles and Alternative fuel vehicles) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the light commercial vehicle market size between 2021 and 2026 is 1436.98 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs will drive vehicle prices, which is propelling the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers are developing downsized engine blocks to reduce curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and avoid the formation of emissions. Most vehicle manufacturers equip turbochargers within diesel and gasoline engines to facilitate more air for combustion. Gasoline engine turbochargers are made of composite materials that can resist high operating temperatures produced at a high rate of rpm. In addition, their weight is significantly more than diesel engine turbochargers. Moreover, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient LCVs in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the turbocharged downsized engines market. These factors will compel LCV makers to use turbochargers in their gasoline and diesel LCV models.

Market Challenges: The implementation of fuel-efficiency standards, which results in high increased prices of LCVs, is hampering the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers need to equip the engines of their vehicles with numerous parts of equipment to reduce the consumption of fuel. Moreover, the increase in the electrification of automotive components will lead to a significant rise in the prices of vehicles. Hence, the increase in the cost of LCVs will lead to a decline in sales of LCVs during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

By type, the conventional fuel vehicles segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of LCVs in the US and China will fuel the growth of the LCVs market during the forecast period. This is because of improved access to financing and growth of the small business sector, which includes retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and others. These factors have to an increase in the sales of LCVs, which will drive the growth of the conventional fuel vehicles segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the light commercial vehicle market in North America.



Some Companies Mentioned

AMG Corp

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Cummins Inc.

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Ford Motor Co.

GAZ International LLC

General Motors Co

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Hyundai Motor Co

Isuzu Motors Ltd

JAC Inc.

Kia Motors Corp

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Motors Ltd

Toyota Motor Corp

Volkswagen AG



Light Commercial Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.5% Market growth 2022-2026 1436.98 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Canada, China, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMG Corp, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Cummins Inc., Daimler Truck Holding AG, Ford Motor Co., GAZ International LLC, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd, JAC Inc., Kia Motors Corp, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Conventional fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Alternative fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ashok Leyland Ltd

10.4 Daimler Truck Holding AG

10.5 Ford Motor Co.

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

10.7 Hyundai Motor Co

10.8 Isuzu Motors Ltd

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.10 Tata Motors Ltd

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp

10.12 Volkswagen AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

