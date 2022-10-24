U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.00
    +35.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,421.00
    +298.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.00
    +80.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.10
    +18.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    -0.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.15 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.16
    +0.18 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0340
    +1.4040 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,423.27
    +259.54 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    +11.79 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.49
    +37.76 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) Market worth $122.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 78.5 billion in 2022 to USD 122.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4%, over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Light Electric Vehicles Market" 
346 – Tables
93 – Figures       
409 – Pages

This research mapped E-ATVs/UTVs, E-Bike, E-Scooter, E-Motorcycle, Neighborhood Electric Vehicle, E-Lawn Mower (Robotic E-Lawn Mower and Manual E-Lawn Mower), Electric Industrial Vehicles, Autonomous Forklifts, Delivery Robots,  and Automated Guided Vehicles. Growing demand for low-emission alternatives to off-road vehicles (e.g., ATVs and UTVs), lawnmowers, rapid electrification of neighborhood vehicles, scooters, and motorcycles, citing the low operating and maintenance costs, usage of e-bikes for multiple roles of urban commute, recreational and sports purposes and increased shift to use of battery-operated material handling vehicles (e.g., forklifts, aisle trucks, tow-tractors, and others) for indoor applications have increased the demand for LEVs worldwide. Furthermore, with the rapid setup of charging stations across nations and efforts and actions by local governments to reduce emissions and traffic on roads, the demand for e-scooters and e-motorcycles is expected to grow faster than other LEVs.

Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 159224233

New revenue pockets in the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe with cheaper alternatives.

The Asia Pacific is a high-growth market for LEVs. Several countries in the region witnessed a surge in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient commercial and commuting alternatives due to stringent emission norms and increasing crude oil prices. For example, Hero Electric, a leading company in the Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market, has a significant market share in the electric two-wheeler market segment. It reported a sale of 46,260 units in the financial year 2021 in India, capturing a market share of 32%. Multiple small and medium companies in India like Zester Pvt. Ltd. and Diamond Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. produce cheaper alternatives for E-utility vehicles wherein a Lead Acid battery is used for power storage and 3 phase ac motor for propulsion reducing the cost of vehicle significantly. Similar alternatives can also be seen in the African continent. Rwanda and Uganda currently lead the pack on EV development in East Africa. They have implemented a raft of policy measures including reducing electricity tariffs for EVs, zero VAT on EV parts, exemption from import and excise duties, and rent-free land for charging stations. Even though, electricity generation capacity and access remain obstacles across the continent, many mineral surplus countries are exchanging their resources with countries like China and India to buy electricity generation technologies from renewable resources. Multiple ride-sharing platforms have also partnered in various countries across Europe, such as the e-Cooltra (Spain) sharing service. The company offers rental services in several European cities and a food and document delivery service. The e-Cooltra company is currently one of the largest players in the electric scooter sharing service in Europe, operating in eight cities. Another important player is the German Coup-e Scooter Sharing. In 2020, Askoll signed a deal with eCooltra for 400 e-scooter for Italian sharing services (total amount of approx. USD 1.4 million). In February 2019, the company acquired 1,500 electric scooters and offered its service in Berlin, Paris, and Madrid, totaling a fleet of 5,080 units. In November 2021, Askoll announced an order for 250 scooters, from a leading European sharing operator, for a total value of approximately USD 850,000. The agreement provides for the supply of Askoll eS2 sharing scooters.

This showcases that the demand for efficient and affordable LEVs is expected to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific, African and European market.

Adoption of the Electric Industrial Vehicle segment of LEVs estimated to be fastest during the forecast period

Electric Industrial Vehicles primarily use rechargeable batteries to power respective vehicles. Electric Industrial Vehicles have been gaining significant traction in recent years due to the low cost of operation and maintenance. Electric engines have the advantage of being eco-friendly and efficient and require negligible maintenance. Industrial vehicles with these engines are the best green machines for warehouse and industrial projects since they produce fewer pollutants. The majority of logistics companies worldwide are concentrating on lowering their carbon footprint. Industrial vehicle manufacturers have been concentrating on Electric Industrial Vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions as well as other exhaust gases. Energy efficiency benefits are built into electric industrial vehicles. When compared to propane fuel, these vehicles cost about 75% less to operate. About 70% of forklifts in use in Western Europe are electric. Additionally, there are fewer moving components to maintain and replace on electric industrial vehicles. On the other hand, ICE industrial vehicles need routine engine upkeep such oil changes, belt replacements, spark plug replacements, and inspections. Additionally, IC engines produce more maintenance-related disposal waste, such as engine oil and transmission fluid. The demand for electric industrial vehicles is anticipated to increase as a result of all the aforementioned considerations.

Request FREE Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 159224233

Asia Pacific to be the largest market by value during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific LEV industry is one of the most advanced LEV industries globally, contributing more than 50% of the global demand. The governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing components and vehicles in their own countries. For instance, the government of China and India have started "Made in China 2025," and "Make in India" campaigns along with the "Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)" scheme run by the Department of Heavy Industries, India, the domestic companies in this region are getting a further boost in terms of incentives and tax reductions to compete with global players.

China being an early adopter of LEVs, is the largest contributor to the global Light Electric Vehicle Market, accounting for a share of more than 89%% of the Light Electric Vehicle Market by value in 2021, especially in the e-bike and electric industrial vehicle segment. India is the fastest growing market in the APAC region during the period 2018-2021 due to the growing shift of customers from ICE vehicles to EVs for daily intracity commutes followed by South Korea and India.

Key Market Players

The Light Electric Vehicle Market is primarily dominated by players like Textron Inc. (US), Polaris Inc. (US), John Deere (US), Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Club Car Inc. (US), and BMW AG (Germany) among others.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 159224233

Browse Related Reports:

All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type & Application (Sport, Entertainment, Agri, Military & Defense), Drive (2WD, 4WD, AWD), Engine (<400, 400-800, >800cc), Fuel, Wheel Number, Seating Capacity, Side-By-Side Vehicle and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Low-Speed Vehicle Market by Type (Commercial Turf & Industrial Utility Vehicle, Golf Cart, and Personal Mobility Vehicle), Power Output (<8 kW, 8-15 kW, and >15 kW), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, and Gasoline), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/light-electric-vehicles-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/light-electric-vehicles.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-electric-vehicles-levs-market-worth-122-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301656841.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Cuts China Prices; 'Real Challenger' Sees Soaring Profit

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported strong earnings and revenue growth on Oct. 19.

  • Tesla cuts prices for some vehicles in China: reports

    Tesla Inc. has cut the prices of some of its vehicles in China, according to reports Monday. Reuters reported that Tesla

  • EV sales are getting hotter, these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesT

  • Tesla Cuts Prices in China as Costs Fall, Competition Heats Up

    Tesla has lowered prices for vehicles sold in China, days after Chief Executive Elon Musk said most materials costs are falling and amid growing competition from local rivals.

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.

  • Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns

    Hyundai Motor Co raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%. South Korea's Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 electric cars, had reported a strong EV performance in the United States until July, doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. Sales of the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States slumped around 14% in September from the previous month, hit by a new U.S. law that ended federal tax credits for buying vehicles made by some foreign automakers, including Hyundai.

  • This Classic Harley Was Made To Be Driven From The Sidecar

    This has got to be the craziest factory motorcycle out there.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Tesla cuts China prices by up to 9% as analysts warn of 'price war'

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant's China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering limited incentives to buyers who opted for its insurance last month. The price cuts also follows Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's comment last week that "a recession of sorts" was under way in China and Europe, and Tesla said it would miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

  • Archer Aviation plans to build 250 air taxis in 2025

    Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second year will build 500 aircraft, our third year will build 650 aircraft and then we scale it up to around 2,000 aircraft per year," CEO Adam Goldstein told Reuters in an interview. Archer aims to certify its pilot-plus-four-passenger aircraft, 'Midnight', by end-2024, though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still in the process of drawing up certification rules for these futuristic aircraft.

  • 10 Vandalized Dream Cars That Will Shake You

    Check out these heartbreaking photos of destroyed collector cars.

  • Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

    A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides. Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

  • His McLaren Is One of the Hardest Cars in the World to Get

    Gil Dezer’s 2020 McLaren Speedtail is one of only 106 that were made, and the car requires a special permit to drive.

  • How Much Does it Cost To Restore a Classic Car?

    Trying to narrow down what constitutes a classic car isn't easy -- which is why some folks resort to the standard line about anything that's hard to define: You know it when you see it. But if you are...

  • Don't Make These Mistakes When Buying a Used Car

    Used car prices hit all-time highs late last year due to higher inflation and supply chain issues. Always do your research on a dealership before doing business with them. Car dealerships will often try to upsell you so they can make more money.

  • Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams roll out new subway crime crackdown and plan for the system’s homeless

    NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, rolled out a new plan Saturday with a promised police surge to make the city’s 3.6 million daily straphangers stay and feel safer on the subway while providing help to the system’s homeless population. Hochul, speaking one day after a deranged suspect shoved a man to the tracks in Brooklyn, promised additional ...

  • Would You Buy a Car at $19,000 over MSRP? Majority Say They Would

    A survey shows a large number of new-vehicle shoppers say they are willing to overpay for the model they really want.

  • What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

    Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....