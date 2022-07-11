U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market, Growth in indoor farming to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market is expected to grow by USD 3.37 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of over 22.14% during the forecast period. The market report offers information on several market vendors, including Advanced Grow lights, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cidly Co.Ltd., ControlLED Environments Ltd., General Electric Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Senmatic A/S, Shenzhen Grow LED Technology Co. Ltd., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Valoya Oy, and Violet Gro Inc. among others.

The market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by:

  • Application - Commercial greenhouses, vertical farming, and others

  • Geography - Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market 
Analysis Report by Application (Commercial greenhouses, Vertical farming, and Others)
and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and
Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report.

Key Market Driver

One of the main factors boosting market growth is the expansion of indoor farming. Changes in average temperatures, rainfall, and heat waves are just a few of the ways that climate change impacts agricultural land and crop productivity. A new method of farming called indoor farming eliminates the risk of climate change while allowing for speedy and reliable production. With a full range of programmable parameters, indoor farming is suitable for a wide variety of crops and offers the best growing circumstances for each crop variety.

However, high installation and setup costs are one of the challenges hindering the market growth.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Major Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Advanced Grow lights

  • Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

  • Bridgelux Inc.

  • Cidly Co.Ltd.

  • Controlled Environments Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GrowRay Lighting Technologies

  • Heliospectra AB

  • Kessil

  • Kind LED Grow Lights

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market Application Outlook

During the projected period, the commercial greenhouses segment's market share will expand significantly. A greenhouse is a building with a transparent material, such as glass, covering its roof. The plants are raised in controlled climatic environments. They resolve the short growing season and inadequate light levels issues and have increased demand for LED grow lights. Commercial greenhouses' rising need for LED grow lights will fuel the market's expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market Geography Outlook

Europe will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets for light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights in Europe are the Netherlands and the UK. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the market expansion in Europe will be aided by the rising popularity of vertical farming.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the
report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and
more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

BLE Module Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The BLE module market share is expected to increase to USD 26.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36%.

Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market by Price Range and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smartphone envelope tracker IC market share is expected to increase by USD 676.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34%.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.26

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, The Netherlands, UK, US, Canada, China, The Netherlands, UK, US, Canada, China, The Netherlands, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiLED

Advanced Grow lights, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cidly Co.Ltd., ControlLED Environments Ltd., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Heliospectra AB, Kessil, Kind LED Grow Lights, LED Hydroponic Ltd., LumiGrow Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Senmatic A/S, Shenzhen Grow LED Technology Co. Ltd., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Valoya Oy, and Violet Gro Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial greenhouses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Grow lights

  • 10.4 Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Bridgelux Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Heliospectra AB

  • 10.8 LumiGrow Inc.

  • 10.9 OSRAM GmbH

  • 10.10 Senmatic A/S

  • 10.11 Signify NV

  • 10.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-emitting-diode-led-grow-lights-market-growth-in-indoor-farming-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301582985.html

SOURCE Technavio

